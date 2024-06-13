A case has been registered against Yummo ice cream company as a doctor in Mumbai's Malad area found a piece of human finger inside an ice cream cone that was ordered online. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per PTI report, the 26-year-old doctor approached Malad police station to inform about this shocking incident. The Malad police registered a case against the Yummo ice cream company and has also sent the ice cream for investigation.

As per the police, the human organ found in the ice cream has been sent to forensics.

The incident occured on Wednesday i.e. June 12. The police told news agency PTI, "The complainant in the case, a 26-year-old doctor with MBBS degree who stays in Malad west, had ordered a butterscotch ice-cream cone of Yummo company. While consuming the ice-cream after lunch, he came across a half an inch long piece of flesh with a nail in the ice cream."

The official further told the agency that the doctor who is pursuing his post-graduate studies, took up the matter and lodged a complaint with the ice cream company on its Instagram page. But since there was no appropriate response from the company, the complainant put the piece of flesh in an ice bag and approached the Malad police station.

As per FPJ report, he had asked his sister who was placing an order for groceries via an online delivery app to order three butterscotch ice cream. But when he opened one of the cones to eat the ice cream, he found a piece of human finger inside.

(With inputs from PTI)

