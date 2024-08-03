Iconic Princess Leia costume from Star Wars movies that made actor Carries Fisher ‘nervous’ sold for ₹1.5 crore

Carrie Fisher's iconic gold bikini from "Return of the Jedi" sold for $175,000 (nearly ₹1.5 crore) at auction. This seven-piece costume, which includes hip rings, an armlet and a bracelet, was bought by an anonymous bidder during a two-day auction with over 500 Hollywood memorabilia items, CNN reported.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan, Ness Wadia enter into heated debate over IPL mega auction

Heritage Auctions in Dallas hosted the sale of a famous costume worn by Princess Leia when she was taken captive by Jabba the Hutt in Star Wars movies. This outfit, loved by fans, is considered one of the most iconic in the series' history.

The outfit was based on sketches by costume designer Nilo Rodis-Jamero. Sculptor Richard Miller crafted it by using resin and urethane. In a behind-the-scenes documentary, Miller explained that the "skimpy" design was meant to show the development of Fisher's character over the trilogy.

Miller recalled that director George Lucas had wanted to demonstrate Princess Leia's development and maturation over the three episodes. That was why the slave costume was introduced.

Fisher was unhappy with the bikini because it didn't fit well, according to Miller. He explained that the costume was made using a mannequin based on Fisher's body. However, by the time they filmed the movie, Fisher had lost around 5kg. So, the bikini “really hung on her”. Miller passed away in 2022 at the age of 80.

Carrie Fisher was ‘nervous’ In 2016, Carries Fisher spoke to NPR about the costume and her discomfort around it.