Identity movie OTT release date: How to watch Malayalam thriller movie starring Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan

Malayalam movie Identity, starring Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan, is all set for its OTT release. On January 31, the psychological thriller will start streaming on ZEE5. The film, directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, also features Mandira Bedi, Vinay Rai and Aju Varghese.

Tovino Thomas has previously impressed viewers with Minnal Murali, Ennu Ninte Moideen, Guppy, Charie and Anweshippin Kandethum. In Minnal Murali, he played a young tailor who gets superpowers after being hit by lightning.

In Identity, he plays a part-time karate instructor. He learned drawing from his late mother, a police sketch artist. In Identity, he unexpectedly gets involved in a murder.

“Playing a character in ‘Identity’ has been one of the most thrilling and rewarding experiences of my career. It was a privilege to be part of such a powerful story that balances action with emotional depth,” PTI quoted the actor as saying in a statement.

Trisha Krishnan, on the other hand, is a seasoned actress in Tamil and Telugu movies. In Identity, she plays Ann, who has a photographic memory. She becomes a part of the murder investigation after claiming that she can identify the killer.

Trisha was previously seen in movies like Leo (with Vijay), Ponniyin Selvan: Part I and II (with Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan), 96 (with Vijay Sethupathi) and Varsham (with Prabhas).

“The depth of the narrative and the complexity of the characters truly drew me to this project. Working alongside such talented co-stars and under visionary directors was a creatively fulfilling journey. I’m excited for audiences to witness this edge-of-the-seat experience that we’ve poured our hearts into,” Krishnan said.

Identity movie box office collection As per media reports, the Malayalam movie was made with ₹12 crore. As per Sacnilk, Identity managed to earn ₹16.51 crore during its 21-day theatrical run.

