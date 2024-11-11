‘If heavy bikes are lifted from NO PARKING zones, why not plastic?’ Netizens react to viral social media post

A Facebook post questions why heavy bikes are removed from NO PARKING zones but not plastic waste. The post, which has garnered significant engagement, highlights public frustration with traffic enforcement and civic responsibility.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated11 Nov 2024, 12:59 PM IST
“If heavy bikes are lifted from NO PARKING zones, why not plastic?” asked a Facebook page called Inspiring Young India. When writing this article, the social media post has received 29,000 likes, 1,500 comments and 9,500 shares.

Inspiring Young India has 2.7 million followers and 2 million likes on Facebook. The post, shared on November 9, has gone viral. It has attracted interesting reactions from social media users. Let’s take a look at some of those.

“Because both traffic police and government are only interested in making money through Challan. No one is interested in improving the traffic or civic sense for the wellbeing of society. Municipality is also responsible and so are us citizens,” wrote one user.

“Even bikes r lifted in such a way if the owner has gone nearby for 2 mins. You come back your bike is gone. So swift action. Whereas if a garbage is there for long unless you complain 2 to 3 times after that action is taken,” wrote another user.

“Lifting plastic is not generating cash but from bikes they get immediate money please share this upto it reaches every corner of the country,” commented one Facebook user.

“People throw whatever from their cars..what abt that,always blaming authorities wont work...spitting here and there...authorities should take the garbage and dump it back in the houses and charge so much fines that people think thousand of times before doing it back,” came from another.

‘Dangerous future’

One Facebook user remarked, “Because the true intention is reflecting in the actions. System is getting more and more corrupted everyday. No corrective action on the frauds happening on daily basis, No proper law enforcement on roads, against frauds.... and for all Illegal actions, corruption is visible on each and every corner and it is pointing towards a dangerous future!”

“Like Japan, we have to display on roads to Public “please keep clean & take the garbage with you, Thank you” May get some good response from public,” suggested one user.

First Published:11 Nov 2024, 12:59 PM IST
