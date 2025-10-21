‘If Kejriwal was CM…’: Amid post-Diwali AQI crisis, Reddit reacts to Delhi’s air quality, ‘People need to wake up’

On October 21, Delhi recorded its worst Diwali air quality in four years. Pollution levels spiked sharply at night. PM2.5 concentration peaked at 675, the highest since 2021.

Meanwhile, a Reddit user shared an AI image of the Himalayas visible from Delhi. “Delhi if Kejriwal was CM right now,” the user wrote. It in unclear if it is a sarcastic take or not.

“I miss him so much,” the user wrote.

Some social media users have been vocal about the difference between AAP’s preventive measures to control Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) and the BJP’s.

The Reddit discussion included perspectives from all corners.

“I hope this is sarcastic because frankly, it wasn't really the case when he was in power either. Both have done a sh*t job as controlling pollution. So I'm not buying that,” one user posted.

At the same time, a majority of users spoke about Delhi’s AQI concerns.

“Non-smokers in Delhi are basically doing passive chain smoking 24/7,” wrote one of them.

“None of the politicians give a sh*t. They just blame it on each other. People need to wake up and make posts about their inadequacy to hold them accountable,” commented another user.

“Aadha Dilli BJP-AAP krte krte lung cancer se marega (Half of Delhi will die of lung cancer while arguing about BJP and AAP),” came from another.

Another user wrote, “The polluting environment and the crumbling infra don't care about your religion or caste or who you voted for; it affects everyone equally.”

“We need an educated, enlightened authoritarian government like Singapore to curb the uneducated and malicious. Nothing less will do,” commented another user.

Delhi AQI on Diwali 2025 Delhi recorded a 24-hour average AQI of 345 on Diwali 2025 (Monday, October 20) at 4 PM, PTI reported. The air pollution was in the “very poor” category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Throughout the night, the AQI remained above 340 and rose to 359 by noon on Tuesday, October 21. PM2.5 levels also reached the worst figures in four years, peaking at 675 micrograms per cubic metre, far above safe limits.

The figure compares with 330 in 2024, 218 in 2023, 312 in 2022 and 382 in 2021. Some climate experts alleged that peak-hour data went missing.

However, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa clarified that all data was intact. Monitoring systems are also working, he said.