If Prince Harry, Meghan Markle return, UK taxpayers will have to sponsor their travel, security and more: Expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left being working Royals in 2020. However, recent news reports indicate they may be willing to get back. However, experts do not think it will be an easy ride home for them.

The Royal Family still has hurt feelings even though the controversy over "Spare" and their Netflix series has calmed. GB News presenter Cameron Walker mentioned that their return would involve more than just King Charles since Harry and Meghan rank lower in popularity polls.

“If they become working members of the Royal Family again, it’s taxpayers, it’s us, it’s the public who would have to pay for their security, the staff travel and all the rest of it,” The Daily Express quoted Walker as saying.

Walker, however, does not think Harry and Meghan want to return to the Royal Family.

“I don’t think Meghan wants to be a working member of the Royal Family again, because clearly she disliked it so much the last time. I don’t see this happening, but I just think it’s very sad that he has lost, effectively, physical contact with his nearest and dearest,” he added.

If Harry really wanted… Walker’s doubt about Harry-Meghan returning to the UK was earlier echoed by Royal Family expert Jennie Bond.

"If Harry had really wanted to confront his family and patch things up, he would surely have allotted more time to his recent visits so that his father at least could make arrangements to see him," The Daily Express quoted Bond as saying.

Bond commented on Prince William reaching out to his brother to improve things.