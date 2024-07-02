If Prince Harry, Meghan Markle return, UK taxpayers will have to sponsor their travel, security and more: Expert

If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle return to the Royal Family, the public would have to pay for their security, the staff travel and all the rest of it, says an expert.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
First Published03:28 PM IST
Meghan Markle, left, speaks next to her husband Prince Harry, right, during, the Giant of Africa Foundation at the Dream Big Basketball clinic in Lagos Nigeria, Sunday, May 12, 2024. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are in Nigeria to champion the Invictus Games, which Prince Harry founded to aid the rehabilitation of wounded and sick servicemembers and veterans. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)(AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left being working Royals in 2020. However, recent news reports indicate they may be willing to get back. However, experts do not think it will be an easy ride home for them.

The Royal Family still has hurt feelings even though the controversy over "Spare" and their Netflix series has calmed. GB News presenter Cameron Walker mentioned that their return would involve more than just King Charles since Harry and Meghan rank lower in popularity polls.

Also Read | Does Prince Harry really want to patch up with King Charles, William, Kate?

“If they become working members of the Royal Family again, it’s taxpayers, it’s us, it’s the public who would have to pay for their security, the staff travel and all the rest of it,” The Daily Express quoted Walker as saying.

Walker, however, does not think Harry and Meghan want to return to the Royal Family.

Also Read | Prince Harry doesn’t feel his family is safe in UK

“I don’t think Meghan wants to be a working member of the Royal Family again, because clearly she disliked it so much the last time. I don’t see this happening, but I just think it’s very sad that he has lost, effectively, physical contact with his nearest and dearest,” he added.

If Harry really wanted…

Walker’s doubt about Harry-Meghan returning to the UK was earlier echoed by Royal Family expert Jennie Bond.

"If Harry had really wanted to confront his family and patch things up, he would surely have allotted more time to his recent visits so that his father at least could make arrangements to see him," The Daily Express quoted Bond as saying.

Also Read | William imposes ‘absolute ban’ on Harry’s return to Royal Family

Bond commented on Prince William reaching out to his brother to improve things.

"I don't think there's any chance of William wanting to do so, particularly with all he has on his plate right now. So, I'll believe this when I see it, but it will be lovely if he could indeed spend some time, perhaps at Balmoral, during the summer and make peace with his father," she added.

