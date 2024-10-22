‘If someone like Jeff Bezos…’: Harry and Meghan ‘buying’ Portuguese luxury home leaves locals unimpressed

When asked about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Portuguese locals claimed they’re used to “richer and much more famous people” growing their property portfolios in the area.

Livemint
Published22 Oct 2024, 06:28 PM IST
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee.(AP)

Locals in Portugal were unfazed with Prince Harry and 'Suits' star Meghan Markle buying a house at the 722-acre exclusive CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club. It's a lavish development near the small town of Melides, about 81 miles south of Lisbon in Portugal, reports claimed on Tuesday.

Rumours are doing the rounds that Harry and Meghan have bought a home in the region of Alentejo, Portugal. The Mirror reported that the property is close to where Prince Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack stays through the summer.

Also Read | Meghan Markle and Prince Harry slammed by locals after buying £6.3 million house

"But it's unclear if they have bought a home that is already built or if it is yet to be built," the Daily Mail reported.

The CostaTerra Gold and Ocean Club property was designed by Denton House – an upmarket architecture and interior design company which claims to deliver the "world's most glamorous residences and resort destinations".

Also Read | Harry-Meghan’s latest move proves that they DO want to…

Once completed, the resort is set to have 300 homes, with prices starting at a whopping £3.6million ($4.7 million), the Mirror reported. A local estate agent who has been working in the area for decades told The Daily Mail on Sunday that the couple were likely to have spent in excess of 4 million euros for a property on one of the exclusive resorts.

After quit royal duties in 2020, Harry and Meghan moved into a £23.6 million mansion in Montecito, California.

 

Also Read | Prince Harry ventures out without Meghan Markle, ’desperate’ to repair image

Locals unimpressed by Harry and Meghan

The Daily Mail reported that locals in that area aren’t fazed by the royals and members of the Hollywood elite – Harry, 40, and Meghan’s high-profile status.

Residents reportedly claimed they’re used to "richer and much more famous people" growing their property portfolios in the area.

“We have much richer and much more famous people buying here for sure. I think they will have zero impact, to be honest,” a local agent told the Daily Mail.

The agent added, "If someone like Jeff Bezos [the Amazon boss] bought here then, yes, there could be some impact — but not Harry and Meghan.”

Also Read | Meghan Markle blasted for having the ‘worst judgment in the world’

It’s unclear exactly why the couple opted for a home in Portugal. However, one local businessman reportedly suggested that the privacy offered there could be the reason behind their decision.

“They can walk around unbothered,” he told the Daily Mail. He added, “People are not fussed. The only time there was any fuss about someone coming was when Cristiano Ronaldo turned up and that’s because he’s Portugal’s football hero."

Also Read | Meghan has chosen forgiveness but still has ‘potential weapon in back pocket’

"Locals protect the privacy of the visitors so you won't catch anyone talking about seeing Meghan or Harry or anyone else," he said. Jose Santos, the head of the local tourism board, agreed that the area provided the perfect combination of luxury and privacy.

According to the report, the owner of a local seafood restaurant laughed at the mention of British royalty moving into the area. "The rich from the resorts don't eat with the poor," he said.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Oct 2024, 06:28 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrends‘If someone like Jeff Bezos…’: Harry and Meghan ‘buying’ Portuguese luxury home leaves locals unimpressed

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    173.90
    03:51 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -11.05 (-5.97%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    155.35
    03:52 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -4.85 (-3.03%)

    Tata Steel share price

    150.45
    03:59 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -4.55 (-2.94%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    271.50
    03:59 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -10.6 (-3.76%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Whirlpool Of India share price

    2,338.05
    03:29 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -9.9 (-0.42%)

    Indigo Paints share price

    1,643.80
    03:51 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -11.35 (-0.69%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,946.45
    03:29 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -20.05 (-1.02%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,431.85
    03:44 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -200.05 (-3.02%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    2,740.25
    03:42 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -294.95 (-9.72%)

    Jupiter Wagons share price

    468.75
    03:50 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -43.4 (-8.47%)

    HFCL share price

    115.60
    03:54 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -9.35 (-7.48%)

    Finolex Industries share price

    298.05
    03:54 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -23.95 (-7.44%)
    More from Top Losers

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,532.95
    03:29 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    85.75 (3.5%)

    Varun Beverages share price

    594.30
    03:48 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    16.1 (2.78%)

    Hindustan Zinc share price

    513.45
    03:44 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    11.9 (2.37%)

    Tube Investments Of India share price

    4,483.15
    03:47 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    91.4 (2.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,665.00240.00
      Chennai
      79,671.00240.00
      Delhi
      79,823.00240.00
      Kolkata
      79,675.00240.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.