When asked about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Portuguese locals claimed they’re used to “richer and much more famous people” growing their property portfolios in the area.

Locals in Portugal were unfazed with Prince Harry and 'Suits' star Meghan Markle buying a house at the 722-acre exclusive CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club. It's a lavish development near the small town of Melides, about 81 miles south of Lisbon in Portugal, reports claimed on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rumours are doing the rounds that Harry and Meghan have bought a home in the region of Alentejo, Portugal. The Mirror reported that the property is close to where Prince Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack stays through the summer.

"But it's unclear if they have bought a home that is already built or if it is yet to be built," the Daily Mail reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The CostaTerra Gold and Ocean Club property was designed by Denton House – an upmarket architecture and interior design company which claims to deliver the "world's most glamorous residences and resort destinations".

Once completed, the resort is set to have 300 homes, with prices starting at a whopping £3.6million ($4.7 million), the Mirror reported. A local estate agent who has been working in the area for decades told The Daily Mail on Sunday that the couple were likely to have spent in excess of 4 million euros for a property on one of the exclusive resorts.

After quit royal duties in 2020, Harry and Meghan moved into a £23.6 million mansion in Montecito, California. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Locals unimpressed by Harry and Meghan The Daily Mail reported that locals in that area aren’t fazed by the royals and members of the Hollywood elite – Harry, 40, and Meghan’s high-profile status.

Residents reportedly claimed they’re used to "richer and much more famous people" growing their property portfolios in the area. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We have much richer and much more famous people buying here for sure. I think they will have zero impact, to be honest," a local agent told the Daily Mail.

The agent added, "If someone like Jeff Bezos [the Amazon boss] bought here then, yes, there could be some impact — but not Harry and Meghan."

It’s unclear exactly why the couple opted for a home in Portugal. However, one local businessman reportedly suggested that the privacy offered there could be the reason behind their decision. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“They can walk around unbothered," he told the Daily Mail. He added, “People are not fussed. The only time there was any fuss about someone coming was when Cristiano Ronaldo turned up and that’s because he’s Portugal’s football hero."

"Locals protect the privacy of the visitors so you won't catch anyone talking about seeing Meghan or Harry or anyone else," he said. Jose Santos, the head of the local tourism board, agreed that the area provided the perfect combination of luxury and privacy.