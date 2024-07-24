‘If voting for BJP is wrong decision had a face’: Nikhil Kamath’s ‘Budget Day’ picture gets hilarious comments

Hours after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2024 in Parliament, Nikhil took to Instagram to post a picture of himself dressed in casual attire.

Written By Arshdeep kaur
Published24 Jul 2024, 05:26 PM IST
Nikhil Kamath
Nikhil Kamath

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath shared a rather casual picture on Instagram on Tuesday, with a simple ‘Budget Day’ as its caption. But since it was not his expert comment on the Union Budget 2024 that helped Nikhil's post get much traction, what caused the internet to go into a frenzy, making the picture viral?

Hours after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2024 in Parliament, Nikhil took to Instagram to post a picture of himself dressed in casual attire.

Also Read | ‘Isko discount hi de dena…’: Ather CEO responds to Nikhil Kamath’s marketing dig

Although the caption was just 'Budget Day', it is Nikhil's expression in the picture that turned his comment section into a space full of hilarious interpretations.

Take a look at Nikhil Kamath's picture:

Also Read | Budget 2024: Here’s what Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath says on STT

While some users said Nikhil was "flexing his biceps," there are other comments that will make you laugh out loud.

"If BJP ko vote dena is wrong decision had a face (If voting for BJP was a wrong decision had a face)," commented one user. While another said, the expression in the photo depicts “Nikhil's reaction when his mother shows her girl for marriage. (sic)”

Also Read | Budget 2024: Memes flood social media; all eyes on FM Sitharaman’s I-T offers

“This would be his reaction on seeing Nirmala Sitharaman in person!” another added.

“Bro thinking about increasing taxes,” said another.

Many users focused on Nikhil's bicep, saying the picture was a "subtle way of flexing bicep". "Only flexing his dola (bicep)," said another user.

Also Read | Meme fest starts as Bihar gets ₹26,000 crore in Budget 2024

“Biceps and Budget Benefits -- both are non existent,” a user commented.

Another user also compared Nikhil to actor Tusshar Kapoor, and said, “Bhai for a second I thought you are Tushar Kapoor”.

One user also said Nikhil is contemplating on putting the entire amount to Centre's account. “After listening to budget- ‘Ek kaam karta hu, direct paise aapke account mai hee daal deta hu’,” the user commented.

Also Read | Nithin Kamath on how Zerodha managed to stay operational during Microsoft outage

“Lekin tum toh upper middle class ho bhai kya tension (But you belong to the upper middle class, why are you tensed),” said another user.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Jul 2024, 05:26 PM IST
HomeNewsTrends‘If voting for BJP is wrong decision had a face’: Nikhil Kamath’s ‘Budget Day’ picture gets hilarious comments

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    160.30
    03:59 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    0.25 (0.16%)

    Bharat Electronics

    300.15
    03:52 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    -1.35 (-0.45%)

    NTPC

    392.55
    03:50 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    10.2 (2.67%)

    Federal Bank

    201.45
    03:58 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    3.45 (1.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Castrol India

    270.60
    03:56 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    24.05 (9.75%)

    HBL Power Systems

    648.35
    03:58 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    54.6 (9.2%)

    ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company

    693.90
    03:49 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    56.3 (8.83%)

    Borosil Renewables

    560.70
    03:57 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    42.45 (8.19%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,412.00-3,783.00
      Chennai
      70,716.00-4,406.00
      Delhi
      70,716.00-4,332.00
      Kolkata
      70,716.00-4,845.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.78/L0.03
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue