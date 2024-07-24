Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  ‘If voting for BJP is wrong decision had a face’: Nikhil Kamath's ‘Budget Day’ picture gets hilarious comments

Written By Arshdeep kaur

Hours after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2024 in Parliament, Nikhil took to Instagram to post a picture of himself dressed in casual attire.

Nikhil Kamath

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath shared a rather casual picture on Instagram on Tuesday, with a simple ‘Budget Day’ as its caption. But since it was not his expert comment on the Union Budget 2024 that helped Nikhil's post get much traction, what caused the internet to go into a frenzy, making the picture viral?

Although the caption was just 'Budget Day', it is Nikhil's expression in the picture that turned his comment section into a space full of hilarious interpretations.

Take a look at Nikhil Kamath's picture:

While some users said Nikhil was "flexing his biceps," there are other comments that will make you laugh out loud.

"If BJP ko vote dena is wrong decision had a face (If voting for BJP was a wrong decision had a face)," commented one user. While another said, the expression in the photo depicts “Nikhil's reaction when his mother shows her girl for marriage. (sic)"

“This would be his reaction on seeing Nirmala Sitharaman in person!" another added.

“Bro thinking about increasing taxes," said another.

Many users focused on Nikhil's bicep, saying the picture was a "subtle way of flexing bicep". "Only flexing his dola (bicep)," said another user.

“Biceps and Budget Benefits -- both are non existent," a user commented.

Another user also compared Nikhil to actor Tusshar Kapoor, and said, “Bhai for a second I thought you are Tushar Kapoor".

One user also said Nikhil is contemplating on putting the entire amount to Centre's account. “After listening to budget- ‘Ek kaam karta hu, direct paise aapke account mai hee daal deta hu’," the user commented.

“Lekin tum toh upper middle class ho bhai kya tension (But you belong to the upper middle class, why are you tensed)," said another user.

