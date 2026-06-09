‘If we can’t bring the brains to America…’: Ex-Meta techie praises Indian talent, welcomes H1-B visa court ruling

A post by ex- Meta engineer and tech entrepreneur Zach Wilson has sparked a debate online after he celebrated a US court ruling related to H-1B visas and praised the quality of engineering talent emerging from India.

Wilson, who teaches data engineering and runs a technology education platform, shared his thoughts on X shortly after a federal court struck down a proposed $100,000 fee for H-1B visa applications.

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The entrepreneur argued that the fee would have made it significantly harder for skilled foreign workers, particularly Indians, to pursue career opportunities in the United States.

'The $100k H-1B Visa Fee Was Just Struck Down'

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the significance of the recent court ruling on the H-1B visa fee for Indian professionals? ⌵ The court ruling struck down a proposed $100,000 fee for H-1B visa applications, which would have made it more difficult for skilled Indian workers to secure employment in the US, thus providing relief to both employers and applicants. 2 Why did Zach Wilson praise Indian engineering talent in his comments about the H-1B visa ruling? ⌵ Wilson praised Indian engineering talent as evidence of the country's growing influence in global technology, emphasizing that if the US cannot attract talent, it will continue to flourish in India. 3 How does the H-1B visa program impact job opportunities for Indian graduates in the US? ⌵ The H-1B visa program allows US employers to hire skilled foreign workers, mainly from India, for specialty occupations, significantly impacting job opportunities for Indian graduates seeking careers in the US technology sector. 4 What challenges do Indian students face when pursuing careers in the US technology sector? ⌵ Indian students face challenges such as increased uncertainty in job prospects due to immigration policies, competition with American graduates, and financial barriers like the now-struck down $100,000 H-1B visa fee. 5 Should Indian students consider returning to India for job opportunities instead of pursuing H-1B visas? ⌵ Considering the competitive job market in the US and the uncertainty surrounding immigration, some Indian students may find better opportunities in India's growing technology sector, as highlighted by recent discussions among tech professionals.

Reacting to the court's decision, Wilson wrote, "The $100k H-1B visa fee was just struck down by a federal court."

He said that over the past several months, he had found it difficult to advise Indian students hoping to build careers in the US technology sector.

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According to Wilson, immigration policies under President Donald Trump had reduced opportunities for many aspiring professionals.

He wrote that it had been "depressing" to tell Indian students looking for data engineering jobs in the US that their prospects had become more uncertain.

Why Bengaluru And Hyderabad Left An Impression Wilson said his concerns about immigration restrictions were among the reasons he travelled to Bengaluru and Hyderabad earlier this year.

During his visit, he met entrepreneurs, engineers and technology professionals working across India's rapidly expanding startup and innovation ecosystem.

Reflecting on those interactions, he wrote, "If we can't bring the brains to America, the brains will continue building amazing things in India."

Wilson also praised the growth of India's technology sector, describing it as evidence that "the world is balancing out."

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His remarks struck a chord with many users who viewed them as recognition of India's increasing influence in global technology and innovation.

'Proud To Be An American' The entrepreneur also described the court ruling as a reminder of the institutional safeguards that, in his view, continue to support innovation and immigration in the US.

"The entrepreneur also hailed the court ruling as proof that America still possesses the 'checks and balances' needed to remain a country driven by immigrants and innovation."

He added, "Today is one of the few days in a very long time that I say I'm proud to be an American and that my government is doing something right."

Critics Push Back Not everyone agreed with Wilson's position.

His post quickly attracted criticism from users who argued that American graduates should receive greater priority in the domestic job market.

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One commenter pointed to the challenges faced by thousands of US graduates with degrees in data science and related fields, claiming that loopholes in H-1B and Optional Practical Training (OPT) programmes disadvantage young Americans entering the workforce.

"Have you ever thought of training the US students?

I honestly know at least 10 university graduates who got degrees in data science and software engineering and can’t even get an interview, let alone a job.

Yet many of the same companies are hiring H1B visa holders," a user asked.

The criticism reopened a familiar debate around skilled immigration, labour shortages and competition for technology jobs.

'The Jobs Would Be Shipped To Bangalore Anyway' Wilson responded directly to some of the criticism, arguing that globalisation and outsourcing have already changed the way companies hire talent.

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"The jobs would be shipped to Bangalore anyway, so it's not like they're taking a job that would've gone to an American," he wrote.

He also defended Indian professionals against criticism, saying that throughout his career in Big Tech, he had worked under several Indian managers and had never experienced discrimination.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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