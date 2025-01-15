Renowned saint Premanand Maharaj offers profound insights into love and marriage in modern times. He emphasises the importance of transforming love into pure devotion, encouraging couples to maintain their love amid the challenges of Kaliyuga.

Marriage has always been a huge affair in India. From religious norms to rituals, it is an event which sees participation from a wide range of people. However, for a couple, marriage brings in new life and many questions.

Renowned saint Premanand Ji Maharaj of Vrindavan explored one such topic when he addressed a couple who were seeking his guidance.

"If you transform your love into pure love and proceed on the path of devotion to God, then your love will find true meaning," News18 cited Premanand Maharaj as saying.

“Modern love today is often superficial. People satisfy their desires and then break up. What do you consider the body to be – a plate or a bowl? Life is about character. If you love someone, love them for a lifetime. That’s all we ask," he said.

Maharaj ji also said that it does not matter where a person comes from.

"You both fell in love, and that's fine. You had physical feelings for each other, and that's fine too. But now, maintain this love for the rest of your lives. This is Kaliyuga, and if we can preserve even this much love, it is enough," the report added.

What did the devotee tell Premanand Maharaj? According to the News18 report, the man said that he and his wife had a love marriage and were in a relationship for nine years before that.

"But we could not remain pure before marriage. However, we married with our parents’ consent. After listening to your Satsang, I regret not maintaining purity before marriage," the News18 report quoted him as saying.

To this, Premanand Maharaj said that he had no complaint about it.

The man also shared that he was earlier addicted to meat, alcohol and other vices. However, he added that he has now overcome these habits by embracing the path of devotion.