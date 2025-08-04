'If you love your culture, why leave India': Firefighters arrive after Havan at Texas home; viral video sparks debate

An Indian woman living in Texas recently shared a video showing firefighters arriving at her residence after her family conducted a Havan during a housewarming ceremony.

The video, posted on Instagram, shows a fire truck parked outside the family’s garage where the Havan was taking place, as several fire officials observed the ritual.

‘Cultural misunderstanding’ The woman named Samta Hadimba captioned the video as “Cultural misunderstanding 101: Hindu Puja is not a fire emergency. When you're having a Hindu housewarming puja and the fire department pulls up.”

The Havan took place in the family's garage in Texas.

The original footage shows the family performing the ritual as the Bedford Fire Department arrives to investigate the smoke-filled garage. Officials were seen speaking with the family members. However, no official information was given about whether any action was taken or if the family violated local fire safety regulations.

Netizens react to video The video, shared by the user on Reels, quickly gained traction. There were mixed reactions to the situation as many users bashed the family for performing the puja at their home, while some also defended the family’s right to practise their religious customs.

One user said, “If you love your culture this much, why leave India then?”

Another user made a similar point by stating the harms of starting a fire in some countries’ houses by stating, "Unnecessary trouble. Knowing that the structure is wooden”

The firefighters lined up outside the family's home due to the smoke build-up.

A third person also said, “It’s not cultural misunderstanding, it’s nothing but forcing our culture on others and causing unnecessary attention from locals.”

Some people also defended the family. In one such instance, a user said, "To all those abusing the family. You need to learn the basics. These people didn’t hurt anyone or didn’t do anything that harm people or property. They were having simple pooja. Now what about those people who use a grill in their garage and have smoke out of those.”