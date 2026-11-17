“If you want to fall in love, go to Varsity restaurant, but never eat the chicken chasseur,” Rahul Gandhi issued a lighthearted warning during the launch of his mother and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi's memoir, “Belonging: A Journey of Love”, on Monday.

He shared a tender and candid account of his parents' romance—a bond so close that its sudden, tragic end forced a once-extroverted mother to forge an entirely new identity.

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‘Never eat chicken chasseur…’ Narrating the start of his parents Sonia and Rajiv Gandhi's love story at the Varsity restaurant in Cambridge, the Lok Sabha leader of the opposition recalled visiting the same eatery with his “girlfriend” while he was there.

Rahul Gandhi said there was “quite a lot of mythology about my parents and one of the big stories was their meeting in Varsity restaurant”.

"Many years later, I happened to be in Cambridge, and I told my girlfriend, 'you know, let's go to Varsity restaurant'. She had no idea what it was... So we went there. I wanted to see where my parents had met," he said.

"I still remember the yellow-coloured door. And the gentleman standing there, he said, 'How many people?' I said, 'Two'. And he said, 'Go and sit down'. I sat down, then he got the menu and I said, 'You know, my parents met at this restaurant'. And he just looked at me and said, 'Oh, them, I know them'," Rahul Gandhi said.

"And I was like, 'What do you know about them?' He said, 'Oh, those two -- I know exactly who you're talking about'," Gandhi said, recalling the conversation.

The Congress leader added that when he asked what was good on the menu, he was told, 'chicken chasseur'.

“I said, 'Well, we will have two of those'. We got the chicken, we had the chicken. Listen, if you want to fall in love, go to Varsity restaurant, never eat the chicken chasseur in the Varsity restaurant. ...they (pointing towards Sonia) seem to remember that the food was fantastic, they seem to remember it was brilliant, the food is horrible,” he said to peals of laughter from the audience.

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‘She belonged to my father, and my father belonged to her’ “Mummy, Papa loved you, but I cannot even tell you how proud he would be of you,” Rahul Gandhi said, addressing Sonia Gandhi.

Talking about the close bond between his parents, Rahul Gandhi said that at every meal, “there would be Papa, and on Papa's lap, there would be Mama”.

“Now, I thought this was a normal thing. So I would go to my friend's house, but their parents wouldn't be sitting on each other's lap, and I'd ask my friend, 'What is going on? Why is your mother not sitting on your father's lap?'” he said.

“This is what we grew up with,” Rahul Gandhi added. “And then we saw it all get smashed. Not just over time – suddenly... We saw one of our anchors (Indira Gandhi) get shot, and then we saw our biggest anchor (Rajiv) get blown to pieces,” he said.

A new mother came, and she belonged to the people of India Rahul Gandhi said he constantly has this argument with his mother: she says she has a “perfect memory”, and he disagrees.

“She never, never, never forgets anything, except one thing. If you ask her what happened when Papa died, she has no memory of it. What you read in the book has been pieced together by my sister and her. And so this wonderful life, this wonderful love that they had, in one day it disappeared,” he said.

And it was a terrifying period for her, because she knew it was going to happen, Rahul Gandhi said.

“So, the book 'Belonging'... She belonged to my father, and my father belonged to her, and then my father disappeared; she began another journey, a different mother – the fun-loving mother, the smiling mother disappeared, and a new mother came. Why? Because, literally, the flame of her life had gone out,” Rahul Gandhi said.

“Everybody thinks my mother is an introvert. But she was not an introvert at all – she was a complete extrovert. She would speak about anything to anybody until the day my grandmother died. And then even more when my father died,” he said.

Then suddenly a new door opened – that of the people of India, the Congress leader recalled. “And I'm not talking about the 50-70 haters. I'm talking about the millions of people in the villages that my mama mentioned. They suddenly turned around and told her that you belong to us,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi also said that Sonia Gandhi survived cancer not twice or thrice, but four times. “She plays it all down. Not once in my life have I seen her scared; not once have I seen her back down,” he said.