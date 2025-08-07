‘If you work from home, you’re not allowed to complain about your job’: Viral video on WFH sparks debate

A 26-year-old woman from Sydney has stirred debate online after saying that people who get to work from home shouldn’t complain about their jobs. Christy, who works in tech and sales, shared her opinion in a viral TikTok video that got over 74,000 views. According to her, remote work is a privilege and too many take it for granted.

“If you work from home, just be grateful and you’re not allowed to complain about your job. If you are complaining, quit. I don’t want to hear it,” she said.

Christy usually works from home just once a week. But, she feels lucky as she used to work in retail, real estate and hospitality where such jobs must be done in person.

“You can’t take someone’s coffee order or conduct an open house from the comfort of your own home,” The Nightly quoted her as saying.

On work-from-home days, Christy enjoys avoiding traffic, going to the gym late and starting dinner early. She said saving one hour from commuting makes a big difference.

Many viewers agreed with her. They shared how their lives had improved after switching from jobs in retail, healthcare or social work to remote roles. One said their weekends finally felt free.

“After 20 years in face-to-face retail, I am ridiculously grateful for my WFH life!” one user said.

According to another user, even one day of working from home a “game changer”. While some admit they still complain sometimes, they also remind themselves how lucky they are to enjoy the “incredible freedom”.

Many disagree However, many disagreed. One user said everyone should feel free to complain about work. Another, who worked in retail for 15 years, disagreed.

“I’ll complain about whatever I want, thanks,” the user said.

Some have pointed out that work-from-home jobs can be just as hard. According to one user, they work till 10:30 PM with no lunch break even though their shift ends at 5 pm.

