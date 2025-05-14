‘If your job is….': Replit CEO Amjad Masad says THESE roles are at risk in couple of years amid AI rise

As artificial intelligence tools continue to evolve at breakneck speed, many traditional desk jobs could vanish in the near future. According to Amjad Masad, CEO of Replit—a platform that enables users to build software using AI—jobs that involve routine digital tasks may be among the first casualties of this technological shift.

Speaking on Steven Bartlett’s popular podcast The Diary of a CEO, Masad issued a stark warning for professionals working in roles that rely heavily on repetitive, structured digital tasks. “If your job is as routine as it comes, your job is gone in the next couple of years,” he said, underlining how swiftly automation and AI tools are developing.

When asked directly by Bartlett, “What jobs are going to be impacted?” Masad’s response was immediate and succinct: “All of those.” He then clarified that roles such as data entry clerks and quality assurance (QA) testers are particularly vulnerable. These jobs typically involve tasks like clicking, typing, or verifying data—precisely the kind of structured, rule-based activities that AI systems can now handle efficiently.

Masad added that the most vulnerable jobs are those where both the input and output are digital—what he referred to as “text in, text out.” These include positions in writing, data processing, and visual design, all of which have seen a surge in automation tools that can replicate or assist with core functions.

Surprisingly, even some highly skilled professions may not be immune. Masad pointed out that accountants and lawyers, despite their expertise, could see significant parts of their work automated, particularly the tasks that involve standardised documentation and regulatory compliance.

However, there may be a safe haven: healthcare. Masad said that the sector is harder to disrupt due to its complex and heavily regulated nature. “The healthcare ecosystem is hard to predict because of regulation,” he noted, suggesting that AI’s impact here may be slower and more controlled.

Reactions online were mixed but generally underscored a growing anxiety around AI's rapid advancement.

One commenter warned, “If you work at a desk, it's likely you'll be impacted!” Another wrote bluntly, “Everyone is screwed long term.”

Some users echoed Masad’s view on healthcare, with one stating, “AI in healthcare will come last - due to very strict regulations. Saying that from experience.”

Bartlett, sharing the podcast clip, summarised the urgency of the discussion in his post caption: "Which jobs will survive the rise of AI? Amjad Masad reveals which careers are most vulnerable to AI disruption, and why understanding this shift now is critical for the next generation of workers."