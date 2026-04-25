IFS officer shares emotional archival pic of parents' first flight: 'It took me 23 years, but them 55'

Parveen Kaswan, an officer in the Indian Forest Service, has shared an archival image from his family’s first-ever flight, which has grabbed eyeballs on social media for its emotional message. Kaswan, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Science, posted a picture of his parents at an airport, preparing to board a flight.

He explained that while it took him 23 years to take his first flight, his parents had to wait 55 years to experience theirs. The emotional post quickly went viral and sparked widespread discussion on social media.

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The picture shows his mother, dressed in a bright pink traditional outfit, walking alongside his father, who is wearing a dark jacket and trousers and carrying a bag. The couple is seen heading towards a mobile staircase leading to an IndiGo aircraft.

The image was shared with the caption: “It took me 23 years to get my first flight. Parents waited for 55. Some pics are special. From 2019 archives.”

Social media reactions The post drew heartfelt reactions from users online.

One user wrote: “I took my first flight journey in 2024 from Jaipur to Kolkata. Now I am thinking about booking flight tickets for my father. One day God will fulfill my wish.”

Another said, “Blessed are the ones who take their parents on their first flight. Privileged are those whose parents take them on a flight at a very early age.”

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A third user commented, “The joy of giving your parents everything you were deprived of is truly a blessing.”

A fourth user wrote, “Wow, such a beautiful moment, sir! Definitely a special one to remember. These milestones make everything even more meaningful.”

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A fifth user added, “This is how honesty pays you, but the biggest asset is immense love from people and a peaceful life. Loved this image. Pranam to uncle and aunty.”

Who is Parveen Kaswan? Kaswan hails from Mirzawali Mer village in the Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan. His father’s name is Hansraj Kaswan. He pursued a B.Tech. in Aerospace Engineering from Amity University in 2008. In 2012, he secured the 191st rank in the GATE examination, which earned him a scholarship from the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).

He later completed a Master’s in Engineering Design from the Indian Institute of Science. Between 2016 and 2018, he also earned a Master’s degree in Forestry from the Forest Research Institute.

UPSC journey Kaswan secured the 81st rank in the UPSC examination in 2015. In various interviews, he has spoken about the challenges of cracking the IFS exam, noting that its cut-off is often higher than that of many other civil services.

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About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.