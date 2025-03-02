Ramadan 2025: Sehri, Iftaar timings for March 3 in Delhi, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Bengaluru and other cities

Ramadan 2025: Muslims in India observed the first Roza (fasting) on Sunday, and are know gearing up Iftaar, the meal that signifies the breaking of fast.

During Roza, practising Muslims start their day with a pre-dawn meal called Sehri, marking the beginning of the fast, and end it with Iftaar, a meal eaten after sunset.

In Delhi, Iftaar began at 6:23 pm on Sunday.

LiveMint has compiled the list of Sehri and Iftaar timings across various cities such as Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai among others. The timings however, are subject to change, hence it is advisable to check with your nearest mosque.

Sehri and Iftaar timings for Monday, March 3

Here's a list of the Sehri and Iftaar timings for various cities for the second day of Roza, Monday, March 3:

City Sehri timing Iftaar timing Delhi 5: 25 am 6: 25 pm Lucknow 5: 10 am 6: 10 pm Kolkata 4: 40 am 5: 42 pm Mumbai 5 : 43 am 6: 45 pm Chennai 5: 13 am 6: 19 pm Bengaluru 5: 23 am 6: 33 pm Kochi 5: 28 am 6: 36 pm Jaipur 5: 31 am 6: 32 pm Ahmedabad 5: 44 am 6: 45 pm

The month-long fast of Ramadan, known as Roza, culminates with the celebrations of Eid al-Fitr. During this time, people gather with friends, family, and loved ones, prepare special delicacies, and spend quality time together.

How long is Ramadan 2025 In India, Ramadan began on Sunday, March 2, and will conclude either on March 30, or March 31, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon.

When will Eid be celebrated? Eid will be celebrated depending on the sighting of the next crescent moon. If the moon is sighted on March 31, then Eid would be celebrated on April 1, and if the moon is sighted on March 30, Eid would be celebrated on March 31.

