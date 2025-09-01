Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif trolled on social media after getting ‘ignored’ by Russian President Putin | Watch

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit being held in northern China is hosting 10 nations, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, among others. For Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the international stage seems less smooth, as a video making rounds on the internet shows him running to Putin to shake his hand after a formal photo session — which has led to massive trolling of the Pakistan PM on social media.

Advertisement

“While other leaders showed composure, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif came running to Putin to shake his hand… Pathetic attention-seeking behaviour. Xi Jinping realised what Shehbaz was going to do, so he looked the other way and ignored him," wrote a social media user on X, sharing a short clip.

Advertisement

Another wrote: “Pakistan PM insulted at SCO Summit by Host Xi himself.”

In the viral video, as Putin walks with Xi Jinping, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif comes up from behind and abruptly reaches out to shake Putin’s hand.

Has Shehbaz Sharif Faced Awkward Moments on global Stage? When it comes to global appearances, Shehbaz Sharif has had his share of stumbles.

At the 2022 SCO summit in Uzbekistan, Pakistan Sharif was caught in an awkward situation during a bilateral meeting with Putin. He struggled to fix his translation headphones, which repeatedly slipped off, prompting a brief laugh from Putin.

Advertisement

Despite help from aides, the issue delayed the start of the meeting. The incident, captured on video by Russian state-owned RIA Novosti, showed Sharif asking, “Can somebody help me?” The clip quickly went viral, sparking criticism both within and outside Pakistan.

What Happened at the Global Financing Pact Summit in Paris? In June 2023, another viral moment emerged when Sharif was seen taking an umbrella from a female staff member during the Global Financing Pact summit in Paris. The move left the staffer exposed to rain and drew backlash on social media.

Did Shehbaz Sharif Congratulate Donald Trump by Mistake? In January 2024, Sharif stirred controversy by posting a congratulatory message to former US President Donald Trump on his “return to the White House.” The post was flagged as a violation of Pakistan’s ban on X (formerly Twitter), adding to the embarrassment.