Business News/ News / Trends/  IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan touches Mani Ratnam's feet, hugs him as King Khan wins Best Actor award | Watch viral video

IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan touches Mani Ratnam's feet, hugs him as King Khan wins Best Actor award | Watch viral video

Livemint

  • Shah Rukh Khan won the Best Actor award for 'Jawan' at IIFA 2024 in Abu Dhabi. A viral video shows him touching filmmaker Mani Ratnam's feet and hugging AR Rahman during the ceremony.

Shah Rukh Khan touches Mani Ratnam's feet

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan bagged the Best Actor award for his performance in 'Jawan' at IIFA 2024 which was held in Abu Dhabi. A video of him receiveing award is going viral on social media. What has caught everyone's attention is King Khan's gesture towards filmmaker Mani Ratnam who had come to present the award. While receiving the award, SRK also touched Mani Ratnam's feet and also gave a warm hug to AR Rahman.

SRK's Power-Packed Return to the Silver Screen

Shah Rukh Khan made a stunning comeback to the big screen with Siddharth Anand's Pathaan in January 2023, showcasing a dynamic action role that left audiences in awe. The film shattered numerous box office records and managed to grab a name in the list of one of the highest-grossing films in the Indian film industry. The film marked SRK's first hit after his sabbatical of four years post delivering a series of duds like 'Zero' and 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'.

After 'Pathaan', King Khan returned to theatres in September with 'Jawan'. With SRK once again in action avatar, the film also starred Nayanthara, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya. It collected over 1000 crore worldwide. Then in December, King Khan again showcased a power pack performance with Dunki which grabbed 470.6 crore worldwide.

IIFA 2024: Full list of winners in Hindi language.

Best Story (Adapted) - 12th Fail

Best Story - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Best Lyrics - Siddharth-Garima, Satranga, Animal

Best Actor: Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan

Best Actress - Rani Mukerji, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

Best Director - Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail

Best Supporting Actress - Shabana Azmi, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Best Actor in Negative Role - Bobby Deol, Animal

(With inputs from agencies)

