The 25th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) will take place in Jaipur, Rajasthan, this March. During the launch of IIFA 2025 in Mumbai, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan was seen teaching Kartik Aaryan a thing or two about hosting in Jaipur.

Shah Rukh Khan hosted IIFA 2024 along with Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal. This time, it will be hosted by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor Kartik Aaryan. During the launch, SRK taught Kartik the Rajasthani style of hosting the award ceremony.

“Just so that I can pass off the mantle to him, let me teach him how to start in Jaipur,” SRK said as Kartik stood beside him.

Khan then acknowledged the presence of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari. He meant that the hosting should be done as per Rajasthan’s heritage.

“Padhaaro Mhaare IIFA. Padharo Mhare Des, Rajasthan,” Khan said while Kartik repeated after him.

IIFA has been held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates since 2022. In fact, it is typically held outside India. The first IIFA was held in 2000 at the Millennium Dome in London, United Kingdom.

Bollywood actors Kartik Aryan (L), Nora Fatehi (2R) and Shah Rukh Khan (R) along with Deputy Chief Minister of Indian state of Rajasthan Diya Kumari attend the IIFA 2025 press conference marking 25th anniversary of the IIFA Awards in Mumbai on January 24, 2025. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP)

Since then, it has been held in countries like South Africa, Malaysia, Singapore and Canada, among others. The only other time the award ceremony was held in India was in 2019. Hosted by Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana, it was held at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai.

Shah Rukh Khan on IIFA 2025 Shah Rukh Khan was excited about celebrating IIFA’s Silver Jubilee in Jaipur. He mentioned that IIFA had played a significant role in his career, creating treasured memories.