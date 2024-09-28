IIFA Awards 2024 winners full list: Aishwarya Rai is ‘best actor’ for Ponniyin Selvan, Samantha gets ‘Woman of the Year’

IIFA Utsavam 2024: The star-studded award ceremony brought together the brightest stars from South Indian and Bollywood cinema. The three-day celebration of the IIFA Utsavam is dedicated to southern film industries- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.
The glamour filled event was attended by south Indian stars like Mani Ratnam, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Chiranjeevi, AR Rahman, and Rana Daggubati. Bollywood celebrities, including Aishwarya Rai, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar, Javed Akhtar, and Shabana Azmi, were also present at the event.
On the second day, stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar will come on stage to entertain the audience with their hosting stint at the IIFA Awards night.
The second day will also see Rekha returning to the IIFA stage after a long time.
At the gala night, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky will add charm to the statge with their performances.
IIFA 2024 will conclude on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks. Artists such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao, and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live for the audience at the closing ceremony.
(With ANI inputs)
