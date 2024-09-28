IIFA Awards 2024 winners full list: Aishwarya Rai is ‘best actor’ for Ponniyin Selvan, Samantha gets ‘Woman of the Year’

The IIFA Utsavam 2024 showcased stars from South Indian and Bollywood films over three days. Celebrities like Chiranjeevi and Kriti Sanon graced the event, leading up to the closing IIFA Rocks on September 29, featuring live performances by renowned artists.

Published28 Sep 2024, 04:22 PM IST
IIFA Utsavam 2024
IIFA Utsavam 2024(X: Abu Dhabi Calendar)

IIFA Utsavam 2024: The star-studded award ceremony brought together the brightest stars from South Indian and Bollywood cinema. The three-day celebration of the IIFA Utsavam is dedicated to southern film industries- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Full list of IIFA Utsavam 2024 winners:

  • Best Picture (Tamil): Jailer
  • Best Actor (Telugu): Nani (Dasara)
  • Best Actor (Tamil): Vikram (Ponniyin Selvan: II)
  • Best Actress (Tamil): Aishwarya Rai (Ponniyin Selvan: II)
  • Best Director (Tamil): Mani Ratnam (Ponniyin Selvan: II)

  • Best Music Direction (Tamil): AR Rahman (Ponniyin Selvan: II)
  • Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema: Chiranjeevi
  • Outstanding Contribution to Indian Cinema: Priyadarshan
  • Woman of the Year in Indian Cinema: Samantha Ruth Prabhu
  • Best Performance in a Negative Role (Tamil): SJ Suryah (Mark Antony)

  • Best Performance in a Negative Role (Telugu): Shine Tom Chacko (Dasara)
  • Best Performance in a Negative Role (Malayalam): Arjun Radhakrishnan (Kannur Squad)
  • Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male – Tamil): Jayaram (Ponniyin Selvan: II)
  • Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female – Tamil): Sahasra Shree (Chithha)

  • Golden Legacy Award: Nandamuri Balakrishna
  • Outstanding Excellence in Kannada cinema: Rishab Shetty
  • Best Debut (Female – Kannada): Aradhana Ram (Kaatera)

Who attended IIFA Utsavam 2024?

The glamour filled event was attended by south Indian stars like Mani Ratnam, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Chiranjeevi, AR Rahman, and Rana Daggubati. Bollywood celebrities, including Aishwarya Rai, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar, Javed Akhtar, and Shabana Azmi, were also present at the event.

On the second day, stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar will come on stage to entertain the audience with their hosting stint at the IIFA Awards night.

The second day will also see Rekha returning to the IIFA stage after a long time.

At the gala night, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky will add charm to the statge with their performances.

IIFA 2024 will conclude on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks. Artists such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao, and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live for the audience at the closing ceremony.

(With ANI inputs)

First Published:28 Sep 2024, 04:22 PM IST
IIFA Awards 2024 winners full list: Aishwarya Rai is 'best actor' for Ponniyin Selvan, Samantha gets 'Woman of the Year'

