IIM alumnus quits ₹60 LPA job without another offer, says 'no regrets'; internet reacts: ‘Need similar guts’

A graduate of one of India's oldest IIMs has ignited a discussion online after revealing that he resigned from a high-paying corporate role without having another opportunity lined up. The professional, in his mid-30s, said he walked away from a ₹60 lakh per annum package after growing increasingly disillusioned with corporate life.

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Sharing his experience on Reddit, he reflected on the emotional challenges that followed his decision, admitting that the freedom he initially enjoyed has gradually given way to uncertainty and restlessness.

“What happens when you finally escape the rat race and still feel restless?” the person wrote.

Why he decided to quit Providing more background, the Reddit user explained that he is married, has a young son and spent more than a decade building his career through promotions and job changes.

“I quit my job without another one in hand. Today, a few months later, I'm not sure how I feel about it. For context, I'm in my mid-30s, married, with a young child (~1.5 yrs old boy). I had spent more than 10 years climbing the corporate ladder—both vertical and horizontal shifts. 2 firms in between. For context, I am a graduate from one of the 3 older IIMs and was drawing a package of 60 LPA when I quit. Somewhere along the way, I became increasingly frustrated with the meaninglessness of it all.”

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According to the post, the decision was not driven by a business idea or a fresh job offer, but by a growing desire to step away from a lifestyle he no longer found fulfilling.

“Around 4 months ago, I decided I'd had enough. No grand plan. No startup idea. No offer waiting. Just a strong urge to get off the treadmill. Put my papers in March'26 and served 2 months' Notice I resigned.”

Freedom turns into uncertainty The former corporate executive said the initial weeks after leaving his job felt refreshing. Better sleep, solo travel and more time with family helped him enjoy a sense of freedom that had long been missing from his routine.

However, he noted that the experience eventually took an “unexpected turn”, with the excitement of leaving work being replaced by feelings of emptiness.

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“Still early though but taking my own sweet time. The job search hasn't yielded a breakthrough yet. Exploring a few business plans and meeting folks for sharpening my understanding. Also learning to use AI in a better way. My routine has become less structured. I've put on weight. My son is still very young, my wife is working, and while I have more time than ever, I sometimes feel trapped inside my own thoughts.”

He added that the experience had changed the way he viewed employment and professional life.

“It's strange. For years I believed work was the source of my stress. Now I'm realizing it was also a source of structure, identity, momentum and social interaction. I don't regret quitting. I needed the break. I needed the distance. But I'm now in this weird in-between phase where I'm no longer the person I was in my old job, and I'm not yet the person I'll become next.”

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Screengrab from the viral post.

How social media users reacted: The post resonated with many users, several of whom described facing similar struggles after leaving their jobs.

Also Read | Techie walks away from ₹72 LPA job offer because of toxic professional demands

One individual wrote, “1.5 yr back, when my company operations stopped suddenly, I was free for 2.5 months. For the initial 1 month, it was a stress-free life, but then responsibility started coming, and I also became unstructured for 2.5 months.”

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Another user, who also identified as an IIM graduate, said they were navigating a comparable phase after leaving a well-paid role.

“Hi. Same boat. Out of the corporate world for the last 3 months. I graduated from one of the top 3 IIMs. 8 years of total work experience, including a well-paying job I left 3 months ago. I didn't have a concrete plan then, but an interest in starting something of my own. In a very similar situation, where I don’t regret quitting but at the same time still feel extremely anxious and restless at times, especially because of the money that I’m losing out on, and thinking about how easy/difficult it would be to get back to a well-paying job. I have tried to create a routine for myself that includes working on my business, hobbies, and working out. Things are not rosy when it comes to following the routine, as I, being me often overthink and end up doing nothing. The lack of human interaction and the absence of external validation have hit me hard. Somehow, I push myself to follow my workout routine regularly, and that helps me a lot. I have also started reading and writing, which helps me cope whenever I panic. Also, I have kept a timeline for myself. Within the stipulated timeline, if I am not able to figure out the business, I will start searching for jobs.”

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Another wrote: “I need similar guts too.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

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