IIM graduate scammed with job offer, spends ₹75,000 to relocate to Delhi, no office found: ‘CEO blocked me’

A freshly graduated MBA woman claimed that she was scammed with an alleged fake job offer and made to move to Delhi. However, no office was found after she reached the address, as per a viral post on LinkedIn. The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bodh Gaya graduate added that she spent ₹75,000 on travel, accommodation, and other related things to shift to Delhi for the alleged job offer.

IIM graduate on fake job offer The woman further said that she decided to go public about the incident after she was blocked by the MD and CEO of the company.

“I have been sitting with this for weeks, unsure whether to speak. But the rent is due. And silence isn't paying it. I am a 2026 MBA graduate from IIM Bodh Gaya. I got placed. I had an offer letter. A joining date. A promise,” the post by Sanya read.

“So I packed my bags and moved to Delhi - alone - spending *75,000 on relocation. Because I trusted that a confirmed job was waiting for me.”

What happened in Delhi? Sanya shared that she found on office after shifting to Delhi. Upon contacting the company, she said she was told that the office was out of lease and hence she would be given work from home.

"On 4th May, I stood outside the office address I was given. There was no office. I waited two hours. I called. I messaged. No answer. Days later, I was told the office was "out of lease" - something nobody thought to tell me before I uprooted my life."

She added that eventually her joining was shifted to July. However, no specific date was mentioned in the post.

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“Then came the assurances: Employee ID is being generated. Work from home will be provided from 11th May. All issues will be resolved by EOD. Wait 2-3 days. Weeks later, I was told, ”No joining before July."

“If I had been told the truth even a week earlier, I would never have made these expenses. One honest conversation would have changed everything. Instead, I was kept waiting while the clock - and the money - ran out. I am back to searching for opportunities. I am resilient enough for that. But €75,000 does not disappear because the job did. The money spent relocating for a promise knowingly broken: accountability still matters.”

“Just silence…” The MBA graduate further said that she was promised the relocation compensation from the company, which allegedly remains pending.

At the time of sharing the incident, Sanya said that she is yet to receive any communication regarding her alleged job from the company.

“When I asked Mr. Virendra Pandey, MD & CEO of PIB Insurance Brokers Private Limited, for the relocation compensation he himself had promised, he blocked me. Every number. Every platform. No call. No email. Just silence,” the post mentioned towards the end.