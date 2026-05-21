IIM graduate scammed with job offer, spends ₹75,000 to relocate to Delhi, no office found: ‘CEO blocked me’

A freshly graduated MBA woman claimed that she was scammed with an alleged fake job offer and made to move to Delhi. However, no office was found after she reached the address, as per a viral post on LinkedIn. The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bodh Gaya graduate added that she spent ₹75,000 on travel, accommodation, and other related things to shift to Delhi for the alleged job offer.

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IIM graduate on fake job offer The woman further said that she decided to go public about the incident after she was blocked by the MD and CEO of the company.

“I have been sitting with this for weeks, unsure whether to speak. But the rent is due. And silence isn't paying it. I am a 2026 MBA graduate from IIM Bodh Gaya. I got placed. I had an offer letter. A joining date. A promise,” the post by Sanya read.

“So I packed my bags and moved to Delhi - alone - spending *75,000 on relocation. Because I trusted that a confirmed job was waiting for me.”

What happened in Delhi? Sanya shared that she found on office after shifting to Delhi. Upon contacting the company, she said she was told that the office was out of lease and hence she would be given work from home.

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"On 4th May, I stood outside the office address I was given. There was no office. I waited two hours. I called. I messaged. No answer. Days later, I was told the office was "out of lease" - something nobody thought to tell me before I uprooted my life."

She added that eventually her joining was shifted to July. However, no specific date was mentioned in the post.

Also Read | IIM pass out reveals how she paid off ₹30 lakh loan for MBA in just 2 years

“Then came the assurances: Employee ID is being generated. Work from home will be provided from 11th May. All issues will be resolved by EOD. Wait 2-3 days. Weeks later, I was told, ”No joining before July."

“If I had been told the truth even a week earlier, I would never have made these expenses. One honest conversation would have changed everything. Instead, I was kept waiting while the clock - and the money - ran out. I am back to searching for opportunities. I am resilient enough for that. But €75,000 does not disappear because the job did. The money spent relocating for a promise knowingly broken: accountability still matters.”

“Just silence…” The MBA graduate further said that she was promised the relocation compensation from the company, which allegedly remains pending.

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At the time of sharing the incident, Sanya said that she is yet to receive any communication regarding her alleged job from the company.

“When I asked Mr. Virendra Pandey, MD & CEO of PIB Insurance Brokers Private Limited, for the relocation compensation he himself had promised, he blocked me. Every number. Every platform. No call. No email. Just silence,” the post mentioned towards the end.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims and does not endorse them.)

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

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