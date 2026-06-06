IIM graduate's maths on Delhi plumber earning ₹2 lakh a month during peak season draws flak: 'Pure nonsense'

A post shared by an IIM graduate on X has fuelled a fresh discussion around the earning potential of skilled tradespeople, with many users comparing blue-collar incomes to those of corporate professionals. The debate was triggered after the user recounted an interaction with a plumber in Delhi, whose reported earnings prompted questions about whether certain skilled workers may be earning as much as, or even more than, many salaried employees.

Short plumbing job leads to surprising income estimates According to the viral post, the user had hired the plumber to replace a shower fitting and install a new tap. The work was completed in approximately 15 minutes, for which the plumber charged ₹700.

During their conversation, the tradesman reportedly revealed that he completes around five to six similar assignments each day, generating between ₹3,000 and ₹4,000 daily from plumbing services alone.

The plumber also claimed to supplement his income through electrical work and seasonal air-conditioner installation and maintenance jobs. He stated that AC-related assignments generally pay between ₹1,000 and ₹3,000 per job and that he typically handles two to three such jobs each day during the summer months.

Using these figures, the X user estimated that the plumber could be earning anywhere between ₹7,000 and ₹10,000 per day, translating to a monthly income of roughly ₹2 lakh to ₹3 lakh. The user further suggested that professions such as plumbing, electrical work and AC servicing are becoming increasingly valuable and remain less exposed to the risks posed by artificial intelligence.

Also Read | From Iran war to AI shock: Ram Charan on three crises CEOs face

Social media users challenge the calculations The post quickly attracted widespread attention, with many users debating whether the income estimates reflected reality.

Several commenters disputed the figures, arguing that they overlooked the irregular nature of freelance trade work. One user described the calculations as "pure nonsense", contending that most plumbers are unable to save more than ₹20,000- ₹35,000 per month. The commenter also argued that tradespeople do not secure work every day and that completing multiple assignments across different locations within a single day is often unrealistic.

Taxation and income comparisons enter the conversation Others steered the discussion towards taxation and the differences between salaried and self-employed workers. One commenter claimed that many skilled tradespeople receive payments in cash, whereas white-collar employees have taxes deducted directly from their salaries, creating frustration among some professionals.

A number of users also highlighted the recurring tendency to compare trade workers with software engineers. "Everyone calculates their plumber's income but still chooses software engineering," one user remarked.

Another commenter noted that direct comparisons can be misleading, as salaried workers are taxed at source while many self-employed individuals receive their earnings directly in hand.