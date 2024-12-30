Renowned photographer Joseph Radhik is known for capturing stunning pictures from high-profile events of popular celebrities, such as Olympic badminton champion PV Sindhu, Virat Kohli, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities, as well as Bollywood stars including Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, and Priyanka Chopra, among many others.

In a recent AMA (ask me anything) session on Reddit, Radhik opened up on his journey and experience as a photographer.

During the session, one of the users asked Radhik about the reason for choosing this profession. Responding to the question, Radhik shared that he began his career in the FMCG Sales department and started photography at his sister's wedding.

“I started my career in FMCG sales after my business school, and stumbled upon wedding photography after my own sister's wedding. Photography has always been a part of my life since I was 17 years old, but I never considered it as a profession. It was in 2008 after my sister's wedding, that I got hooked onto this genre,” Radhik wrote.

He had to quit his job 11 months after one of his pictures from a wedding went viral on social media.

“After 1.5 years of scouring the internet, I photographed a friend's wedding, one image went a bit viral on Facebook/Flickr. Within 11 months, I had to quit my job and take this up full time. That's the short story of it,” he added.

Joseph Radhik's education Joseph Radhik has pursued a Bachelor of Engineering (BE) degree at Osmania University. He then completed a Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) from IIM, Indore. While speaking about his education, Radhik said,

“At 20, I was preparing for the CAT, and hoping to get into the IIMs. I did go to IIM Indore, and pursued a regular corporate career for 4 years after which I took the leap into wedding photography.”

He also advised users on careers and hobbies.

“My advice: your hobby is not going anywhere, get SO good at it that it pushes you away from your main career - whichever you choose,” Radhik wrote.

“Looking back, I'd choose it any day, every time, for the joy of the job itself. I am surrounded by love and people celebrating. The highs in this profession far outweigh other genres, and it is a photography genre that deserves more attention around the world,” he added.