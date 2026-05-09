IIT Bombay alumnus quits ₹6.9 lakh-a-month ‘dream’ US internship to build startup in India

An Indian startup cofounder’s post about leaving behind a high-paying internship in the United States to build companies in India has gained attention online. Aman Goel, cofounder of GreyLabs AI, shared on X how a summer internship in Silicon Valley helped him realise what he truly wanted to do in life.

In his post, Goel wrote, “Ten years ago, I landed in San Francisco as a 20-year-old kid from IIT Bombay, headed to Palo Alto to intern at Rubrik's Software Engineering Team. I was earning $8,000 a month, approximately ₹6.9 lakh. It felt like a dream.”

‘I wanted to go back to India’ Goel said the internship introduced him to a strong engineering culture and taught him a great deal about building products. “My mentor was an @CSE_IITBombay senior, who made me fall in love with databases and scalable backend systems. The work was exciting. The culture was electric. Rubrik went on to go public. I was one of the early interns, in 2016, before any of that happened,” he shared.

However, he explained that the experience gave him more than financial success. “But here is what that internship really gave me: Clarity. I realised I did not want to build my life in the Bay Area. I wanted to go back to India and build something of my own,” he wrote.

After returning to India in July 2016, Goel said he spent the final year of college learning about entrepreneurship, product strategy, sales and marketing. “Engineering was never my constraint. Business building became my obsession,” he added.

‘The quote hits differently when you live it’ Quoting Bill Gates, Goel wrote, “Most people overestimate what they can do in one year and underestimate what they can do in ten years.” He added that the quote “hits differently when you actually live it.”

Goel concluded by saying that his journey from being a Rubrik intern to cofounding Cogno AI, seeing it acquired, and later building GreyLabs AI began with “a summer in Palo Alto, a great mentor, and the courage to come back home and bet on myself.”

Social media users praise his decision The post has received more than 112,000 views and sparked several reactions online. One user wrote, “$8000 a month in 2017 is crazy.” Another commented, “Remember reading your quora articles during high school years and they helped a lot!”

A third user praised his decision, saying, “You have made a quiet but consequential bet.” The person added that entrepreneurs like him were proving that “building in India is not a fallback, it’s the frontier.”

Another user wrote, “10 years and Aman is still showing up somehow in my feed. From Quora to Twitter. Anyways, congrats.”

One person commented, “Courage is what it takes to leave comfort behind and become an entrepreneur.” Another added, “Well done and many congratulations.”