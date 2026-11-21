A degree from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) has long been viewed as a ticket to a promising career, with graduates likely to land lucrative jobs after completing their studies. However, the experiences of some IIT graduates struggling to find stable jobs point to a wider challenge in India's job market, where even higher educational qualifications do not always translate into job opportunities.

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The same was demonstrated by an IIT Bombay (IIT-B) graduate named Soham Nayak, who graduated earlier this year. In a social media post, Soham, who is only 22, narrated his ordeal. He completed his BTech in Mechanical Engineering and started learning web development in his first year, following which he interned at Matiks, Raven, and YC S22. He also built the complete technology for a startup on his own in seven months. During placements, he landed a tech job with a package of ₹23 lakh per annum (LPA), where he initially worked part-time for four months during his last semester and subsequently worked full-time for two months. However, the company shut down soon after.

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He went on to say that as he looked for a new job opportunity, he began creating his own projects and monetising them through paid promotions on X. He is currently earning an average of ₹60,000 to ₹70,000 per month. He further noted that his family was unhappy and wrote, "My family is not happy. They think an IITB grad should be doing a lot better than this."

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Soham's post garnered nearly 60,000 views within two days, with several social media users advising him to continue his job hunt or pursue a master's degree from an international university. However, his post has now sparked a wider debate and points to broader concerns about placements at IITs, rising unemployment among engineering graduates, job security, and the changing landscape of career opportunities in India's technology sector.

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IIT graduates face growing challenges in finding jobs According to a report in Education Times, Soham's case is not an isolated one. There have been several instances of young IIT graduates facing similar experiences, struggling to land jobs despite their prestigious engineering degrees and technical skills.

Earlier this month, a 24-year-old IIT graduate with BTech and MTech degrees posted on Reddit that he had lost his first job at a startup just five months after joining. Although he applied for several jobs over the next three months, he was called for only two interviews.

Another 2026 graduate from an older IIT reportedly left a job that paid ₹10 lakh annually to pursue a career as a competitive programming trainer and is now involved in software development. He said that despite being a Codeforces Expert, a LeetCode Knight, and having experience with MERN stack projects, he was finding it difficult to secure interview calls.

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In another example, an IIT graduate who had previously worked for Amazon and was earning ₹70,000 per month from startups said there was no assurance that he would get a job after his internship. He also said that he had earlier secured a six-month position at Amazon, earning ₹1.1 lakh per month, but most of his earnings went towards repaying family debts.

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These individual accounts do not reflect the employment situation of the entire IIT graduating batch. However, they highlight a growing concern: even graduates from India's premier engineering institutes can face layoffs, uncertainty about future job opportunities, and difficulties finding positions that match their skills.

While these accounts do not represent the employment outcomes of all IIT graduates, they raise questions about the changing job market for young engineers. As companies reassess hiring and the technology sector evolves, even graduates from premier institutions may find that a prestigious degree and technical skills are no longer enough to guarantee stable employment.

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About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.