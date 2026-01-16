IIT Delhi graduate says working in Tokyo doubled his expenses but he ‘never faced any toxicity’

An Indian engineer currently working in Japan has caught the attention of social media users after candidly speaking about his life and career in Tokyo. The video, recorded by Instagram user Sunakshi Sharma, shows her talking to an Indian-based techie who works in Japan’s capital, Tokyo. The engineer opens up about his professional life, daily routine and workplace culture in Japan.

The video starts with Sharma greeting the techie and asking him about his well-being, to which he introduces himself as Shresth Somya from Bihar, who is currently residing in Japan.

Explaining how he moved abroad, Somya says his journey started at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi. He recalls that Honda visited the campus during the placement season and offered him a role. “I studied at IIT Delhi. From there, one company, Honda, came for placements. I got the job offer, and then I came here last year,” he explains.

Life in Tokyo When he was asked about his experience of living in Tokyo, Somya shared that the city has been an exciting change. “It’s pretty fun. A different environment and culture that you can experience. So every day is something new,” he says, highlighting the novelty of daily life in Japan.

Sharma further asked him about the expenses of living in Tokyo. Somya admits that his spending increased significantly after relocating. “When I came to Tokyo, my expenses from a lakh just doubled to 1.50 lakh yen. I only eat lunch outside, I cook my dinner daily. But still the expenses are not coming down,” he notes.

There is some good news on the housing front, though. Responding to a question about rent, he says, “Yeah, my rent is covered by my company.”

Addressing perceptions around Japan’s demanding work culture, Sharma stated that he finds the work culture good and that there is positivity in his team.

“No, I’ve never faced any toxicity in the team,” he says, presenting a positive picture of his workplace.

The video, which was captioned “IIT Delhi graduate talks about his Japan life,” has evoked a plethora of responses on social media. Here’s how users reacted:

One user commented, “I also want this kind of life,” while another joked, “I can agree Japanese skies are brighter than my future.” Another user wrote, “His lifestyle is so cool,” while one more added, “This conversation is so insightful.”

