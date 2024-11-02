IIT Dhanbad students place firecracker inside drum on Diwali - see what happened next

IIT Dhanbad students' celebrated Diwali in unique style that has gone viral. The moment was captured on camera where a firecracker was placed inside a drum. launching a firecracker covered with a dustbin. 

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published2 Nov 2024, 07:50 PM IST
IIT Dhanbad students placed a firecracker inside a drum in a creative twist to celebrate Diwali this year.
IIT Dhanbad students placed a firecracker inside a drum in a creative twist to celebrate Diwali this year.(Screengrab @Instagram)

A group of IIT Dhanbad students celebrated Diwali with a quirky firecracker stunt this year. As the vibrant five-day festivities of the annual festival comes to a close, a hilarious Diwali celebrations video from IIT Dhanbad is circulating on social media.

Diwali, the festival of lights, is the time that brings families and friends together to create cherished memories. The moment brings bittersweet memories for those who are unable to join the festivities and par-take in the family celebrations.

A video clip showing IIT Dhanbad students celebrating Diwali in Elon Musk style has garnered over 64.54 likes and more than 6.4 million views in one day.

The video shows the students lighting a firecracker and covering it with a plastic drum or dustbin and the running away to watch the amusing moment unfold.

The cracker burst with a resounding “boom,” launching the drum in the air that flew almost as high as the four-storey boys' hostel building. The spectacle received praise from the crowd as the energy of the cracker lit everyone's mood and cheers of laughter poured in.

Instagram account @cis_tales shared the video clip with the caption “Rocket boys from aye aye tee dhandbad,” that has taken internet by storm. Social media exploded with reactions, as one user stated in disbelief, “I just hope they don’t take this to NASA!” Another user stated, "Peak male happiness.”

A third user wrote, "Who needs a rocket when you have IIT students?" A fourth user commented, “Only IITians would think of Diwali as an opportunity for a science experiment.” A fifth user remarked, “That’s one way to put safety regulations to the test!” Expressing nostalgia, one user wrote, “This reminds me of the Diwali parties we used to have.” A seventh user hysterically stated, “I can already picture the principal’s reaction!”

 

First Published:2 Nov 2024, 07:50 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsIIT Dhanbad students place firecracker inside drum on Diwali - see what happened next

