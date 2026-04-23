IIT grad who quit ₹28 LPA job says startup dream ‘not what it’s sold as’, calls ecosystem ‘deeply broken’

An Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) graduate has triggered a conversation online after sharing his experience of leaving a ₹28 lakh per annum job to build a startup, only to face what he described as a “deeply broken” ecosystem.

In a Reddit post titled “I Quit a ₹28 LPA Job for doing a Startup. Here’s What Actually Happened,” the user detailed the financial and emotional costs of pursuing entrepreneurship in India.

“After almost a year in the Indian startup ecosystem, I feel people should hear the other side. The whole ‘startup ecosystem’ in India feels deeply broken. It’s marketed as this meritocratic, innovation-driven space, but in reality, it often runs on connections, optics, and gatekeeping,” the user wrote.

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₹10-12 lakh spent in under a year, little return

According to the post, the user spent nearly ₹10-12 lakh over 11 months on product development, employee salaries, and fundraising efforts after quitting his job.

He also claimed to have paid significant amounts to pitch deck reviewers, fundraising consultants and startup bootcamps. However, he said the returns did not match expectations.

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“What did I get in return? Endless ‘mentorship’ calls, vague promises, networking events that go nowhere, and people more interested in sounding smart than actually building anything,” he wrote.

‘Fundraising feels like a parallel industry’

The user alleged that the fundraising ecosystem itself often operates like a separate industry that extracts value from founders, especially those without strong venture capital connections.

“Hard truth, if you don’t have strong connections, your chances drop massively,” he said, adding that paid programs, curated introductions and networking events rarely translate into tangible results for first-time founders.

Warning for aspiring founders

The IIT graduate acknowledged that his educational background provides him with a fallback option — access to well-paying jobs — but cautioned that many others may not have the same safety net.

“For them, this path can be financially and mentally devastating,” he wrote.

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He also questioned the depth of innovation in India’s startup landscape, suggesting that much of it is focused on replication rather than original, deep-tech breakthroughs.

“The real deep-tech push and serious capital seem to be elsewhere, especially in ecosystems like Silicon Valley,” he added.

‘Stable job may be a better choice’

Reflecting on his experience, the user said that pursuing a startup may not be the best decision for everyone.

“At this point, I genuinely feel a stable job is a better choice for most people in India than chasing the startup dream blindly. At least you build financial security and optionality,” he wrote.

Despite the setbacks, he clarified that he has not abandoned entrepreneurship altogether.

“But I’m reconsidering where I build from. I’ll probably try to move into a more mature ecosystem like Silicon Valley to raise funds and continue,” he said.

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“If you’re thinking of quitting your job for a startup, just be very, very sure. This path is not what it’s sold as,” he added.

Post sparks debate online

The post quickly gained traction, with several users sharing similar experiences in the comments section.

“A huge +1 to the OP. I have very similar experience, went to top colleges in India + US. Left 1Cr+ job last year to do startup, got into one of the best accelerators here didn't get funded even after product+customers. Indian startup ecosystem is not for you if you already don't have strong VC connections. Go to Silicon Valley if you want to innovate, innvoation isn't respected in India, VCs here only copy other VCs..no risk appetite,” one user wrote.

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Another commented, “Bulls eye…I quit at 42lpa..the whole setup is just like any other government policy .. you put in years of hard work, money, endless nights — just to realize that just like the roads ; the whole ecosystem is superficial.. even though you build your own lambho , you still can’t drive around…on the contrary - it’s so still stuck up in babu shahi bureaucracy..when I went in with a validated POC ..the babus asked me equity ..and for what I said ? Well to honor your startup and give you that recognition..and since I didn’t agree- it’s been months following up with no response ..when asked and showed them the gazette and other supporting documents- the response ..this is approved by center..center is run by PM..let the PM reply to the matter..”

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A third user added, “Cannot agree more. I am in the same boat. I am an IIT grad just like you and left a job that paid 80 lpa. The product i work on is a core tech product,”