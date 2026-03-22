IIT graduate leaves lucrative US job to travel the world, says ‘living life king-size’

An Indian man, who was working in the US in a high-paying job, chose to walk away from his role at a leading American bank in pursuit of his dream - to travel the world. Recalling his journey on Humans of Bombay, the IIT graduate shared that he was a Director at First Republic Bank, drawing a good salary, but still felt a void within.

"At 38, I quit my job, sold my 4 BHK house and left to travel the world. I met my wife, and even had my 3 kids, on the road. I still don’t own a house or a car, our only dream is to travel the world. Here’s how I made it happen…

In 2003, I was an IIT grad with a ‘perfect’ life in the US. By 38, I was a Director at First Republic Bank, earning a salary most only dream of. But inside, for ten years, I felt like I was stuck in a loop, chasing titles that didn’t feed my soul. I realised I wanted to explore the intuitive, artistic side of life that corporate spreadsheets couldn’t capture.

So, in 2013, I did the unthinkable. I quit. I sold my house and left for a world tour with a single backpack. For 18 months, I wandered through 35 countries alone – from the mountains of Russia to the deserts of Egypt. I knew no one, and for the first time, I finally knew myself," he said.

Love story begins in Montenegro A major turning point came during his visit to Montenegro, where he met Kathy, an Austrian social worker. What started as a brief conversation soon turned into something deeper.

Recalling that time, he said, “We spoke for 10 minutes, and for the next 10 days, we spent every second together.”

Their bond strengthened over time, and they eventually got married in 2016. Today, they have three children together.

Raising children while travelling the world Speaking about their way of life, he said, “We homeschool them using the Vedas and Upanishads alongside NCERT books, teaching them that life is about who you are, not what you become. We live in simple homestays, sustaining ourselves on our Indian investments.”

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‘I traded a 4 BHK for the entire world’ Reflecting on his choices, he added, “People ask if I miss the ‘security’ of my old life. I just smile. I traded 4 BHK for the entire world. We’re living life king-size.”

Social media reactions His story has drawn widespread admiration online, with many finding it deeply inspiring.

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One user commented, “Love and passion take you to amazing places.” Another wrote, “These people are literally living my dream life… God bless you guys.”