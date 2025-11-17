IIT graduate pays ₹1 lakh a month to full-time home manager, says it saves ‘a lot of time'

Aman Goel, founder of GreyLabs, has created quite a buzz on X after revealing that he pays ₹1 lakh per month to his home manager, who handles everything from household chores to groceries and other daily tasks. Explaining the rationale behind the decision, he said that both he and his wife are working, and hiring a home manager has saved them a "lot of headache and time."

In his social media post, he elaborated that the person hired as a full-time home manager is responsible for food planning, managing wardrobes, overseeing repairs and maintenance, handling groceries and laundry, and coordinating with other service providers, as his wife Harshita Tak is also a working professional.

Aman Goel, an IIT Bombay graduate, and his wife, an IIT Kanpur alumna, live with Goel’s parents while working to build and grow GreyLabs. With their schedules tightly packed, the couple decided to delegate household responsibilities to a trained home manager who now supervises everything from meal planning and grocery runs to repairs and maintenance.

“I actually hired a Home Manager who is a full-time person who takes care of everything from food planning, wardrobes, repairs, maintenance, Groceries, laundry, etc. Basically, she manages all the house help and service providers and frees up our time,” Goel said.

“We needed this because Harshita and I are both working professionals and don't have time for this. We want our full energy to be focused on building GreyLabs,” he explained.

Goel pointed out that a home manager’s salary is significantly higher than that of a typical domestic worker. In his post on X, he shared that his home manager earns ₹1 lakh per month, or ₹12 lakh annually, and is a trained professional who previously served as the Operations Head of a hotel chain.

“he person working with us is an educated one and has served as Operations Head at a hotel chain. We pay them Rs. 1 lakhs a month. Expensive? Probably yes. But we value our time and can afford to pay, hence paying,” he revealed.

The GreyLabs CEO added that because both he and his wife are busy with work, they did not want to burden his elderly parents with household management.

“It's a task to manage the house - cooking, cleaning, groceries, maintenance, repair, etc. We felt that we can delegate this work,” he said.

How social media users reacted: His revelation triggered some mockery online, with critics accusing him of “burning investors’ cash.” Goel dismissed the allegations, clarifying that he pays the home manager from his personal account.

“It's my personal money which I earned by selling my previous venture for millions of dollars,” he said.

Some users criticised him for prioritising work, with one writing: “Don't be this man. Your life is way more important than any company you built or the amount of money you make. Live life.”

