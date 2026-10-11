IIT Kanpur alumnus unable to find job in US for two years, raises ₹8 lakh through GoFundMe

"Never imagined I'd end up in this situation," 61-year-old Gautam Dev, who left India for a full-time job in the United States, said as he considers returning to his homeland.

Dev, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, shared his ordeal with Business Insider, explaining how quitting his software engineering job in Dallas in September 2024 worsened his financial situation. He said that despite actively searching for a job, he was unable to secure full-time employment.

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“In 2024, while working as a software engineer for an IT company in Dallas, I was told I'd have to relocate to another state to keep my job. That September, I decided to quit my job, stay in Dallas, and look for a new role. That decision became a disaster,” Dev told Business Insider.

61-year-old IIT Kanpur alumnus struggles to find a job Dev, who has more than two decades of experience in the IT industry, said he tried every possible means to find a job, including LinkedIn and personal connections, but all his efforts went in vain. Either his calls went unanswered, or he was told that hiring had been frozen at several companies. Dev added that he had never expected to remain unemployed for two years.

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“I thought my significant experience in the IT industry would help me find a job. However, I think being in my 60s could be working against me. And after being out of work for so long, I also think the employment gap is making things even more difficult,” he said.

Dev also highlighted the changing dynamics of the IT industry and the artificial intelligence boom as key challenges. He said he had come across several openings in the AI sector but lacked the expertise required to apply for those roles.

“Between my age, the long gap, and the state of the IT industry, my expectations for finding another job have fallen,” he said.

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Turns to gig work after failing to secure a job After receiving no responses from recruiters, Dev said he stopped applying for jobs and began looking for alternative sources of income.

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Dev initially turned to day trading to earn money. While it proved profitable at first, things eventually took a turn for the worse. He later started working as a gig worker for platforms such as Uber, DoorDash, and Walmart Spark. Although these jobs provided some income, his earnings fell short of his expectations. He also explained that his inability to lift heavy items restricted the type of gig work he could take up.

The prolonged struggle to secure full-time employment has further strained his finances, forcing him to exhaust his savings and accumulate credit card debt.

“Even with gig work, it's become difficult to keep paying the bills. I've had to drain my savings and take on a lot of credit card debt,” he said.

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Struggles to pay rent in Dallas With his current income proving insufficient, Dev is finding it increasingly difficult to afford rent in Dallas. He hopes to relocate to a more affordable area but worries that securing a new apartment without proof of employment or a regular income could be challenging. The move itself could also disrupt his delivery work and leave him with less time to earn money.

In January, Dev launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover his expenses, raising more than $9,000 (approximately ₹8.71 lakh). He said the funds helped him pay his bills.

“It was hard to ask people for money, and not everyone has been supportive. But some people have been really nice and generous,” he said.

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Considers returning to India Dev intends to continue working through gig platforms while trying to bring his expenses under control. He is also counting on Social Security benefits as a possible source of financial support, as he will become eligible to receive them when he turns 62 in January.

Amid his financial difficulties, Dev is also weighing the possibility of moving back to India. He lived in the country before relocating to the US more than 20 years ago, where he later became a US citizen. However, he said he is not planning to leave immediately, as returning would require time and careful arrangements.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.