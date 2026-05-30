IIT Kharagpur, IIM Bangalore graduates leave corporate careers to launch acai startup in Bengaluru

Two friends whose friendship spans more than 15 years have traded successful corporate careers for entrepreneurship, opening a health-focused café in Bengaluru that is quickly attracting attention online. Armed with degrees from IIT Kharagpur and IIM Bangalore, the pair previously worked together at a leading US management consulting firm before deciding to pursue a very different path.

The founders shared their story on Instagram through the account of their venture, Acai Theory.

“15 years of friendship turned into a startup,” reads the caption accompanying the video.

In the clip, the duo explained that after graduating from IIT Kharagpur, they both went on to study at IIM Bangalore. Like many graduates from prestigious institutions, they initially chose corporate careers and joined an American global management consulting company.

Their outlook changed following a trekking trip, where they discovered acai bowls and began questioning why the popular superfood was not readily available in India in a tasty and convenient format.

Inspired by the idea, the friends left their corporate roles and launched Acai Theory in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar neighbourhood.

According to the company’s website, the café offers “authentic açaí bowls, refreshing natural smoothies, and wholesome super-snacks made for delicious moments, feel-good energy, and mindful living.”

The website further explains how the idea came about: “Rishav had been enjoying açaí bowls for years while living in Dubai, but during a recent trip with his long-time friend Akash, he ordered one at a café in Sydney. Akash took a bite, loved the taste, and realised something surprising: food this delicious, fresh, and nourishing wasn’t easily available back home in India.”

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Social media users applaud the move The entrepreneurs’ journey resonated with many social media users, who flooded the comments section with words of encouragement.

One user wrote: "Inspiring journey...God bless"

Another user wrote: "Great work."

A third user said: "No, IITians or IIM s have made good food."

A fourth user said: "More power to you guys."

Meet the founders Founded in 2025, Acai Theory is listed on Google as a dessert shop and was established by Akash Kyal and Rishav Ranjan.

According to LinkedIn, Kyal attended St. Anthony's School in Ranchi and later participated in an exchange programme at HEC Paris. Prior to becoming an entrepreneur, he held roles at several organisations, including Auctus Advisors.

Ranjan completed his schooling at the M P Birla Foundation and also worked as a business analyst at Auctus Advisors before launching the venture.