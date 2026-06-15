IIT, NYU degree, New York job — yet this techie says his matrimony value in UP is ‘near zero’. Internet reacts

An IIT graduate working in New York has triggered a lively discussion on social media after claiming, tongue firmly in cheek, that his impressive educational and professional credentials still fail to make him a sought-after match in the matrimony market of Uttar Pradesh.

The post was shared on X by Akash Sampurnanand Pandey, who suggested that despite graduating from IIT-BHU, earning a master's degree from New York University (NYU), and working as a software engineer in New York City, he still falls short of the traditional expectations many families have when evaluating potential grooms.

‘Crack IIT And Become A Collector’ In his post, Mr Pandey reflected on the aspirations that many children in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar grow up hearing from their families.

"If you are even remotely smart in a UP or Bihar household, you are told two things growing up: crack IIT and become a Collector," he wrote.

He went on to outline his own academic and professional journey, describing himself as a 31-year-old software engineer based in New York City. According to the post, he works on the 60th floor of the World Trade Center and holds a master's degree from NYU after completing his undergraduate studies at IIT-BHU.

However, despite ticking many boxes associated with academic and career success, Mr Pandey joked that his prospects in the arranged marriage market remain limited.

"Clearly, my value in the matrimony market in UP is near zero because not only did I not become an IAS officer, I could not get any government job," he wrote.

The post quickly gained attention online, drawing responses from users who weighed in on the perceived status of government jobs compared with private-sector careers.

Social Media Reacts Many users agreed that government positions, particularly in the civil services, continue to enjoy considerable prestige in parts of northern India and are often viewed favourably in matrimonial discussions.

One user wrote, “And also can pay actual salary to 5-10 IAS & IPS.”

Another user challenged Mr Pandey's perspective, commenting, “How could you be such educated and probably exposed yet so aloof?

Maybe because you are still gathering EQ on the top of that great IQ that you have. That said, why should you even care about your near zero arranged marriage prospects? You can get married wherever you want or it's important to marry a saryuparin Brahmin girl?”

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A third user argued that social attitudes have evolved significantly over time.

“Buddy, I hope you get yourself a time machine and reach 2026. You'd be surprised by your so called 'matrimony market value' in UP. Times and thought processes have drastically changed, guess your perception needs to change as well,” the user wrote.

Others pointed to changing preferences among families and the growing recognition of careers in technology and the private sector.

“Bro, that may be true in some cases, but things have changed. My IIT KGP graduate neighbor working at MathWorks gets plenty of marriage proposals but wants ₹50 lakh in dowry. There are many such cases now,as people know government jobs are limited,” another comment read.

IAS Vs IIT Debate Resurfaces The viral post also revived the long-running debate over whether government jobs still carry greater social prestige than elite private-sector careers.

One user argued that graduates from premier engineering institutes remain highly sought after in the matrimonial market.

“Not true. IIT Grooms are high value assets in matrimony market. IAS and government employees are safest in job, most corrupt breed, and hated to the fullest in recent times,although UP Bihar parents value them high in matrimony market,” the user wrote.

The discussion reflects a broader conversation about how marriage preferences are evolving in India. While government jobs have traditionally been associated with stability, status and social respectability, careers in technology, finance and multinational companies have increasingly gained recognition over the years.