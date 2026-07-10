IIT Roorkee floodwaters turn campus into canal, students use makeshift boats to navigate: ‘Ocean engineering’ | Watch

IIT Roorkee is in the spotlight since floodwaters inundated the campus located in the Haridwar district of Uttarakhand. The pioneer in structural and civil engineering institute became a centre of viral memes as jokes as students used make-shift boats to navigate through its lanes. The football and hockey ground were transformed into a swamp as students struggled to get around.

In the viral video shared by 2026 batch student named Sakshi on Instagram, a boy wearing blue colour shirt with number 11 and the print Deepak can be seen rowing the cardboard piece.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why did IIT Roorkee students use makeshift boats during the flooding? ⌵ Students used makeshift boats to navigate through the flooded campus as heavy rains turned areas like the football and hockey grounds into swamps, making walking difficult. 2 What recent weather events have affected Uttarakhand? ⌵ Uttarakhand has been experiencing continuous torrential rains, leading to flooding, landslides, and the overflowing of rivers such as Alaknanda and Mandakini. 3 How are students at IIT Roorkee reacting to the flooding situation? ⌵ Students have reacted with humor and creativity, using makeshift boats to navigate the floodwaters, leading to viral videos and memes across social media. 4 What alerts has the India Meteorological Department issued for Uttarakhand? ⌵ The IMD has issued red and orange alerts for various districts in Uttarakhand due to the expectation of very heavy rain, flash flood risks, and potential landslides. 5 What precautions have been advised for residents in flood-prone areas of Uttarakhand? ⌵ Residents have been advised to avoid venturing near rivers and streams and to strictly follow weather advisories issued by authorities due to the risk of flash floods.

Despite the rains, students can be seen playing with a ball in the fields, embracing the monsoon rains.

Watch viral video of football and hockey fields transformed into lake

Interesting social media reactions poured in as the students turned floodwaters into a source of entertainment. While some called the situation rower's club, others dropped hilarious comments.

What did social media say? A user wrote, “IIT Roorkee.... Engineers what a waste make some hover boats.”

Another user remarked, “Is ts what ppl do after passing jee mains and advance ?”

A third user stated, “Ocean engineering in iitr soon.”

A fourth comment read, “Water's surface tension being used at max.”

A fifth user remarked, “IIT Roorkee is a pioneer in structural & civil engineering yet its campus is flooded in this monsoon rain.”

Uttarakhand weather today Overall Uttarakhand has been struggling with continues torrential downpour over the past few days. Heavy rains triggered landslides in several areas amid red alert of the India Meteorological Department (IMD). In the Rudraprayag region, authorities have announced the closure of schools.

The Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers are flowing close to the danger mark while the Rudraprayag district administration advised residents and pilgrims to avoid venturing near rivers and streams and to strictly follow weather advisories. Heavy precipitation also disrupted traffic movement on 107 routes across the state, PTI reported.

IMD's latest weather bulletin states, “Very heavy to extremely heavy rain likely to occur at isolated places in Udham Singh Nagar, Nainital and Champawat districts of Uttarakhand. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and very intense to extremely intense spell of rain likely to occur at isolated places over Udham Singh Nagar, Nainital and Champawat districts of Uttarakhand.”