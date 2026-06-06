IIT student with ₹70 Lakh job offer wants to walk away, says ‘I’ll never truly be happy’. See viral post

A final-year IIT student who recently secured a pre-placement offer (PPO) worth ₹70 lakh from a multinational corporation has found himself facing a dilemma that many young professionals may relate to. Despite landing what many would consider a dream job, the student says he is unsure whether accepting the offer will bring him long-term happiness.

The story caught the attention of the internet after finfluencer and content creator Ankur Warikoo shared an email he received from the student, who opened up about his journey from a farming family to one of India's premier engineering institutions.

From Academic Success To Career Uncertainty In the email, the student described growing up in a middle-class household where academic achievement was prioritised above all else.

"I am a final-year student at IIT born into a middle-class family. Since childhood, I never really asked myself what I wanted to do in life. In school, I was taught to compete with toppers and score 90+ marks in all subjects. I became a class topper who only knew how to get good grades, and because of that, I got admission into IIT. I entered IIT as a studious but underconfident and shy person, and honestly, I am still the same," he wrote.

The student explained that while securing admission to IIT and receiving a lucrative job offer might appear to be the culmination of years of hard work, he has begun questioning whether the path aligns with what he truly wants from life.

'I Know I Will Never Truly Be Happy' Reflecting on the ₹70 lakh compensation package, the student acknowledged that many would consider it a dream opportunity. However, he admitted that the prospect of pursuing the corporate route left him feeling unfulfilled.

"It looks like a dream life, maybe even the dream of many students. But I don't want this anymore. I know I will never truly be happy living like this. Now it feels like I'll just compete with colleagues for promotions, and if AI impacts the job, I'll have to switch roles or become an AI developer and keep working my whole life. Then retire with a 20 crore portfolio and try to enjoy life, but how will I truly enjoy life at 50 or 60?" he wrote.

The student's concerns resonated with a broader debate about career success, work-life balance and the pressure many young professionals face after graduating from elite institutions.

Torn Between Passion And Responsibility While the student said he enjoys fitness, maintaining a disciplined lifestyle and going to the gym, he remains uncertain about turning that passion into a sustainable source of income.

"It's not that I don't like my life-I genuinely enjoy fitness. I like going to the gym and following a disciplined diet. But I don't see a clear way to make money from it. A high-paying job like this forces people to give up their dreams, earn money, and provide a comfortable life for their family. Will this race ever end?"

At the same time, he acknowledged that rejecting the offer would not be easy because of the financial expectations placed upon him and his desire to support his family.

Ankur Warikoo's 'Life Fund' Advice Responding to the email, Warikoo told the student that his feelings were valid and that he had already achieved what society typically defines as success.

However, instead of immediately walking away from the opportunity, Warikoo suggested using the job as a stepping stone to create financial security.

"Use this job not as a career, but as a 'Life Fund'. Use the first 2-3 years to secure your family's financial future. So that the 'guilt' of following your dreams disappears," he advised.

Warikoo also encouraged the student to explore opportunities within the growing creator economy by combining his academic discipline with his interest in fitness.

Turning Passion Into Opportunity According to Warikoo, the student's IIT background and commitment to fitness could help him stand out in a crowded digital landscape.