IIT student's ₹70 LPA job offer comes with a dilemma: 'Will never be happy living like this'

For many engineering students, securing a lucrative job offer is considered the ultimate reward for years of academic effort and intense competition. However, one final-year IIT student has revealed that landing a ₹70 lakh per annum package left him feeling uncertain rather than fulfilled.

The student's concerns came to light after entrepreneur and content creator Ankur Warikoo shared an email he had received from the IITian, who recently completed an internship at a multinational company and was subsequently offered a pre-placement offer (PPO).

In his email, the student reflected on how his life had been shaped by academic expectations from an early age. He explained that his focus had always been on achieving high scores and outperforming peers, leaving little room to explore his personal interests or ambitions.

He wrote, “I am a final-year student at IIT born into a middle-class family. Since childhood, I never really asked myself what I wanted to do in life. In school, I was taught to compete with toppers and score 90+ marks in all subjects. I became a class topper who only knew how to get good grades, and because of that, I got admission into IIT. I entered IIT as a studious but underconfident and shy person, and honestly, I am still the same.”

'I don't want this anymore' Despite receiving a job offer that many graduates aspire to secure, the student said the achievement failed to bring the sense of happiness or purpose he had expected.

Instead, he found himself questioning the prospect of spending decades in a competitive corporate environment while continuously adapting to changing industry demands and technological disruption.

He wrote, “I got an internship at an MNC and received a PPO with a 70 LPA CTC. From the outside, it looks like a dream life-maybe even the dream of many students. But I don't want this anymore. I know I will never truly be happy living like this. Now it feels like I'll just compete with colleagues for promotions, and if Al impacts the job I'll have to switch roles or become an Al developer and keep working my whole life. Then retire with a 20 crore portfolio and try to enjoy life, but how will I truly enjoy life at 50 or 60? At the same time, I cannot reject this job. I come from a farming family, and there are significant financial expectations from me after getting placed.”

Passion for fitness, but no clear career path The student also spoke about his strong interest in fitness and healthy living. While he enjoys maintaining a disciplined routine, he admitted that he struggles to see how such a passion could provide long-term financial security.

He wrote, “It's not that I don't like my life, genuinely enjoy fitness. I like going to the gym and following a disciplined diet. But I don't see a clear way to make money from it. A high-paying job like this forces people to give up their dreams, earn money, and provide a comfortable life for their family. Will this race ever end?"

Warikoo's advice Responding to the student's concerns, Warikoo said many people experience similar feelings after reaching goals that society widely associates with success.

He wrote, “Thank you for being so honest. First, I want to tell you: your feelings are completely valid. You have achieved what the world calls "success," yet you feel trapped. Because you are playing a game designed by others, not by you.”

Warikoo argued that chasing bigger salaries and professional milestones can become an endless cycle unless individuals consciously decide what is enough for them.

He said, “The race never ends (unless you quit): If you wait for the right time to stop competing, it will never come. There will always be a bigger CTC, a better title, or a larger portfolio. The race only ends when you decide you have enough.”

Rather than viewing the offer as a lifelong commitment, he suggested using it as a financial foundation that could eventually provide the freedom to pursue personal ambitions.

He wrote, “The 70L gift: Use this job not as a career, but as a "Life Fund." Use the first 2-3 years to secure your family's financial future. So that the "guilt" of following your dreams disappears. Fitness needn't be just a hobby: You say you don't see a way to make money from it, but we live in an attention economy. If you can combine your IIT discipline with your passion for fitness, you are already ahead of 99% of people.”

Warikoo further added, “Use the job to buy your freedom. Earn, save aggressively, and spend your nights/ weekends/holidays building your fitness brand or expertise. The goal isn't to retire at 60. The goal is to build a life you don't feel the need to retire from!”