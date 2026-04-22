'IIT topper, UPSC rank 1 — 32 transfers in 34 years': Sridhar Vembu flags IAS officer’s unusual career

Zoho co-founder and chief scientist Sridhar Vembu has drawn attention to the career of senior IAS officer Raju Narayana Swamy, recalling his journey from an IIT topper to a civil servant known for taking on corruption.

In a post on X, Vembu shared that Swamy was his classmate at Indian Institute of Technology Madras and stood out early on due to his academic achievements.

“Raju Narayana Swamy was my classmate in IIT Madras. He also had a very high rank in IIT JEE 1985, my recollection was AIR 10 and he came from small town in Kerala and most top rankers were from the big cities so he stood out,” Vembu wrote.

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Reflecting on career choices made by his peers, he added, “Most of our classmates — including me — went abroad. He chose to stay in India.”

Check out the viral post here:

From IIT Topper to UPSC Rank 1

The post reshared by Vembu traces Swamy’s academic and professional journey. After excelling in engineering, Swamy secured All India Rank 1 in the 1991 Civil Services Examination and joined the Indian Administrative Service.

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According to the post, he declined an opportunity to study at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, choosing instead to serve in India. It added that Swamy believed his education had been supported by public resources, and he felt a responsibility to give back to society.

32 transfers in 34 years

During his tenure in Kerala, Swamy became known for handling sensitive cases, including exposing alleged illegal land deals linked to influential figures. The action reportedly led to the resignation of a minister — and another transfer for the officer.

Over a career spanning 34 years, Swamy was transferred 32 times, according to the post. At one point, he is said to have written to the government questioning why he was drawing a salary without being assigned meaningful responsibilities.

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In 2025, the Supreme Court of India dismissed his plea challenging the denial of his promotion to the post of chief secretary.

Beyond administration: Author and scholar

Apart from his administrative work, Swamy has also built a parallel career in academics and literature. He holds a PhD in law, has authored more than 30 books, and has been awarded the Sahitya Akademi Award.

His multifaceted career has added to the public interest surrounding his story, especially in light of the challenges he reportedly faced within the system.

Internet reacts

Vembu’s post struck a chord online, with many users reflecting on themes of service, sacrifice and integrity.

One user wrote, “Staying rooted and serving one's own country is the definition of true success. Personalities like Raju Narayana Swamy ji and your heartfelt appreciation for him are both a great inspiration for today's generation. An incredible blend of simplicity and brilliance.”

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Another shared a personal anecdote, “Thank you for sharing this. It reminds me of my uncle, an IITian from that same 70s generation who also chose to stay. He used to preach a simple discipline: keep doing the same thing until it becomes a default practice.” The user went on to describe how small habits instilled early in life can shape long-term behaviour.

A third comment read, “A perfect example of sacrificing own life for the nation. Had someone less intellectually competent been occupying his chair, hundreds of crores of public funds would have been looted. India needs such civil servants not the arrogant power drunk ones.”

Another user added, “Great man who wanted to serve his country. Not many people are willing to leave opportunity for green pastures & serve the motherland.”

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.