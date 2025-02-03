‘Illuminati’ Irfan Pathan ‘sold his soul to the devil’: Former cricketer faces social media backlash; here’s why

On Februrary 3, former cricketer Irfan Pathan shared a post on his ninth marriage anniversary.

“YOU ARE THE MOST BEAUTIFUL ANSWER TO ALL MY PRAYERS,” Pathan wrote while wishing his wife, Safa Baig Mirza, “Happy 9th my love.”

His post, however, faced social media backlash. His wife, who used to cover her face earlier, no more wears a niqab. This has infuriated some.

Social media reactions “The illuminati Irfan Pathan...jo shaitan ko apni ruh iman bech chuka hai (He sold his soul and faith to the devil)”

“Mia irfaan apne ye sahi nai kiya”

“Your brother's wife always wear hijab. Your side should follow”

“Earlier, you kept your wife in a hijab, which was admirable. But, now you are showing your favourite one in front of everyone.”

“She was a properly veiled woman, but after falling into the hands of wealthy Pathans, the poor lady was made to abandon her veil.”

“Learn something from your elder brother.”

“Irfan Pathan never showed his wife’s photo until they had children. After having kids, he has started sharing her pictures.”

“Humans are highly ungrateful to Allah. When they have wealth, they start disobeying Him, displaying their wives in front of others.”

Irfan Pathan’s 8th marriage anniversary In 2024, on his eighth marriage anniversary, Irfan Pathan revealed his wife’s face on social media. This came after years of Safa Baig Mirza not showing her face on social media.

When she didn’t wear a niqab, she still found other ways to cover her face. The face reveal in 2024 also faced a lot of backlash.

Is it mandatory for Muslim women to cover the face? Covering the face (niqab) for Muslim women is a grey area. Some Islamic scholars believe it is compulsory while others do not.

For decades, debates about Muslim women’s attire have continued, largely influenced by Western ideas. Some argue that Islam mandates the veil (hijab) while others say it is not obligatory. Scholars have different interpretations of Quranic verses and hadiths.