'I'm a Muslim but...': Aamir Khan speaks about the 'power of namaste' on The Great Indian Kapil Show
Aamir Khan, while fondly remembering the humility of the people of Punjab, told Kapil that it was at that time he learnt the ‘power of Namaste’.
In a first for any of Kapil Sharma's shows, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan made an appearance in the latest episode of Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show. At the show, Aamir talked about anecdotes from his career. In one of the stories, he shared his experience in Punjab in 2016, from the time he was shooting for 'Dangal'.