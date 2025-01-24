The Kannada language row, has time and again sparked significant debate, especially in the city of Bengaluru, which is known for its multicultural populace. This time, a woman's X post about the language problem has gone viral on social media, garnering 1.5 million views.

The woman posted on X that the supermarket staff, and grocery shop owner near her place in Bengaluru all belong to different states, and questioned whether she needs to learn the languages of all these states.

“ I am in Bangalore. My apartment security guard is a Tamilian, near by grocery shop is owned by a Bihari, super market staff are Malayalis, fancy store owner is from Rajasthan, now should I learn their languages to converse with them or is it vice versa?” tweeted the woman.

‘Karnataka won’t object' Apart from gaining over a million posts, the Bangalore woman's viral post has received hilarious responses from netizens, who came up with unique solutions to the language problem.

“ Use the foreign language. Karnataka won't object to that,” commented one user along with laughing emojis.

“ Learn sign language, bestu!” added another user.

A third user commented: “ You must learn Tamil, Bihari, Malayalam and Rajasthani, no questions asked."

Amid all these hilarious comments, several other social media users slammed the Bengaluru woman, stating that she should have learnt Kannada by now. One user claimed that it was only the people in IT, banks and other offices who willingly refused to learn Kannada.

