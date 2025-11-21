‘I’m Miss Universeee’: Mexico’s Fatima Bosch screamed in joy after her crowning moment | Watch video

“I’m Miss Universeee!” was Mexico’s Fatima Bosch’s ecstatic first reaction moments after she was crowned the new Miss Universe 2025 at the pagent ceremony in Thailand. The emotional outburst, captured on stage, shows Fatima Bosch in disbelief as she celebrates with fellow contestants. Holding her crown, Fatima Bosch leaves the stage amid much celebration.

Fatima Bosch's joyous scream of ‘I am Miss Universe!’ captured the end of years of hard work, marking a proud moment not just for her, but for Mexico on the global stage.

Thailand’s Praveenar Singh bagged the title for first Runner Up. Fatima Bosch was also the one who was criticised by the beauty pageant's host – among several dramatic missteps in the run-up to the final stage.

The insult, walkout and the controversy Fatima Bosch staged a dramatic walkout earlier this month from a meeting where she was insulted by Thai organiser Nawat Itsaragrisil. During the event, Nawat Itsaragrisil apparently singled out Miss Mexico during a dispute over her apparent failure to post promotional content on her social media.

As she was insulted, Fatima Bosch staged a walkout flanked by Miss Iraq and others. This led to Nawat Itsaragrisil warning others to “sit down” if they still wanted to participate.

“What your director did is not respectful: he called me dumb,” Fatima Bosch later told reporters, adding, “The world needs to see this because we are empowered women and this is a platform for our voice.”