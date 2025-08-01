‘I’m not a bank’: Girl refuses to lend money to sister without agreement; social media says, ‘Pass the ball to parents’

A girl asked Reddit for help after a fight with her elder sister about money. For years, she had lent her sister small amounts. Sometimes, she gave a few hundred, once even a thousand dollars.

But the sister hardly ever returned the money. She always had reasons like breakups, job loss or car issues. The younger sister never complained as she loved her and understood that life was tough.

However, things changed when her sister recently asked for $2,000 for rent after her roommate had moved out. This time, the girl reached her limit.

The younger said she would help, but only if her sister signed a basic agreement to return the money within a year. It wasn’t a legal document, just something simple to ensure accountability.

Her sister got upset and didn’t react well, “She got super offended. Said I’m treating her like some random borrower, not family.”

The poster explained it wasn’t about trust but about setting clear limits. “I’m not a bank,” she told her sister.

Things got worse when their parents stepped in, asking her to forget it for the family’s sake. Still, she stood firm, saying she was tired of being the backup plan.

“I’m not exactly rich, I’m just better at budgeting and don’t live paycheck to paycheck like she does,” she added.

On Reddit, she asked if setting boundaries made her the “bad guy”.

Social media response Social media users responded to her post, now removed by Reddit filters.

“If you loan family money, don't expect it back. You're not the ah by requiring documentation to ensure you are paid. And any family member who criticises you should be ready to loan her the money,” wrote one user.

“She won't pay you back - paper or no paper. You won't sue her in small claims court either as your parents will give you such a hard time for daring to. "Family" to some people means you are an ATM for as long as they can get away with it,” commented another.

Another Reddit user posted, “The agreement won’t mean anything to her even if she did sign it. She will not pay you back. She has already proven that she won’t. Just stop giving her money.”