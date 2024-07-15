‘I’m not Captain Anshuman’s wife’: Influencer posts on Instagram after facing ‘hate comments’ targetted for Smriti Singh

Instagram influencer Reshma Sebastian has clarified on Instagram that she is not Smriti Singh, the widow of Captain Anshuman Singh. The fashion influencer from Kerala has been facing ‘hate comment’ on social media.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
First Published15 Jul 2024, 05:49 PM IST
Instagram influencer Reshma Sebastian has clarified on Instagram that she is not Smriti Singh, the widow of Captain Anshuman Singh. The well-known fashion influencer from Kerala posted her clarification after her images and videos were found circulating on social media. In the images and videos, her fashion photographs and video clips are projected to be those of Smriti Singh.

Earlier this month, Captain Singh was posthumously awarded the Kirti Chakra. Sebastian is being trolled online over her fashion posts by a section of social media users who mistake her for Smriti Singh.

"This is not Smriti Singh's (widow of Indian Army soldier Capt Anshuman Singh) page/ig account. Read the profile details and bio first. Please refrain from spreading false information and hate comments," Reshma wrote on Instagram.

President Droupadi Murmu awarded the posthumous Kirti Chakra to Captain Anshuman Singh, who died in Siachen in July 2023. Singh's mother, Manju Singh, and wife, Smriti, accepted the award.

After a video clip of the award ceremony and an interview with the wife was shared on X (formerly Twitter), the martyr’s wife went viral.

One of the 'fake' Facebook posts on Captain Anshuman’s wife, Smriti Singh

During the interview, Captain Singh's wife emotionally recounted how they had met and their relationship, recalling his words about wanting to die with honour rather than an ordinary death. She described it as “love at first sight” for them.

Captain Singh's parents demand change in NOK policy

Captain Singh's parents have demanded a change in the Indian Army's 'Next Of Kin' (NOK) policy. The policy governs the distribution of financial assistance to families when an army member dies.

“The criteria set for NOK is not correct. I have also spoken to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh regarding this. Anshuman's wife does not live with us now. Their marriage was only five months old, and they have no child. Though we are the co-recipients of his Kirti Chakra, we only have our son's photo hanging on the wall with a garland on it,” Captain Singh's father, Ravi Pratap Singh, told TV9 Bharatvarsh.

