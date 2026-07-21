'I'm not taking money': Delhi auto driver offers free rides to CJP protesters, saying, ‘Ye desh ke liye yogdaan hai’

The internet has praised a Delhi auto-rickshaw driver who offered free rides to protesters during the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) 'Chalo Sansad March' in the national capital on Monday.

The CJP organised the march over irregularities in NEET and to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, despite Delhi Police denying permission for the protest. To prevent security breaches, authorities deployed more than 2,000 police and paramilitary personnel. Mobile jammers were installed near Jantar Mantar, while five Metro stations in central Delhi remained closed for several hours.

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Amid the fiasco, auto driver Rakesh Kumar Yadav emerged as a beacon of hope by offering free rides to the protest site. An Instagram user, Aishwarya, shared the heartwarming story in a video that has garnered thousands of views and a flood of comments. The text on the video reads: "Sometimes the biggest heroes don't wear uniforms—they drive auto-rickshaws."

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why did Rakesh Kumar Yadav offer free rides during the CJP protest? ⌵ Rakesh Kumar Yadav offered free rides to the CJP protesters as a personal contribution for the rights of children, stating he felt fortunate to serve them. 2 What were the main demands of the CJP protesters during the 'Chalo Sansad' march? ⌵ The main demands of the CJP protesters included accountability over irregularities in the NEET examination, the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and compensation for families of impacted NEET aspirants. 3 How did social media respond to the actions of Rakesh Kumar Yadav during the protest? ⌵ Social media users praised Rakesh Kumar Yadav's selfless act, with comments highlighting the pride his children would feel and emphasizing the significance of his kindness. 4 What incidents occurred during the CJP protest that escalated tensions? ⌵ Tensions escalated during the CJP protest when police used tear gas and batons to disperse protesters after they attempted to break barricades, resulting in injuries among both protesters and police. 5 What challenges did the protesters face while reaching the CJP march site? ⌵ Protesters faced significant challenges reaching the CJP march site due to closed Delhi Metro stations, police barricades, a lack of buses, and mobile network jammers impacting communication.

The video begins with Yadav refusing to accept payment.

“Main paise nahi le raha hoon. Subah se bachchon ko chhod raha hoon. Main yeh sab apne bachchon ke haq ke liye kar raha hoon. Main bahut saubhagyashali mehsoos karta hoon ki mujhe aap logon ki seva karne ka mauka mila.” (I'm not taking any money. I've been dropping students off since this morning. I'm doing this for the rights of our children. I feel truly fortunate to have been given the opportunity to serve all of you.)

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Also Read | CJP removes spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya after viral burger video

Instagram post goes viral Sharing the video on Instagram, Aishwarya wrote: "On 20th July 2026...

With Delhi Metro stations closed, police barricades everywhere, no buses, no network, and no online cabs, thousands of people were left to walk nearly an hour to reach Jantar Mantar.

That's when Mr Rakesh Kumar Yadav called us over and offered to drop us to the protest site. When we tried to pay him, he politely refused.

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His words were: 'Ye desh ke liye, yuvaon ke liye mera chhota sa yogdaan hai.'

Acts of kindness like this restore faith in humanity. People like him remind us that change isn't driven only by those who protest, but also by those who quietly stand beside them.

Also Read | Preity Zinta extends support to CJP protesters, urges govt to initiate talk

Salute to your spirit, Rakesh ji. 🇮🇳 Your selfless gesture gave us the courage to keep going."

CJP protest Meanwhile, high drama unfolded outside the Prime Minister's residence at Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi on Tuesday, where Delhi Police detained Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, and several other opposition leaders who had gathered for a sit-in protest.

Also Read | Mumbai man orders food on Zomato for CJP protestors at Jantar Mantar

In a separate development, the Delhi High Court allowed activist Sonam Wangchuk to be shifted to a private hospital of his choice, Medanta Hospital in Delhi. He was transferred there later in the evening.

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How did social media react? The video has received a flood of reactions on social media.

One user wrote, "Rakesh sir, your kids would be soooo proud of you."

Another commented, "Real Ambani."

A third user said, "Salute h uncle aapko."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.