‘I’m opening Hormuz’: Harsh Goenka's cheeky take on Strait closure amid awaited progress on US-Iran peace talks

Industrialist Harsh Goenka is in the limelight for his satirical remark on the Strait of Hormuz. His humorous post on ongoing US-Iran peace talks has gone viral and sparked strong reactions online. As market participants continue to monitor developments surrounding the potential resumption of crude oil flows through the Gulf Strait there is cautious optimism over the agreement.

In a post on X on Monday, he wrote, “If the US and Iran don’t agree by tonight, I’m opening Hormuz myself. 🥃😄.” He attached a picture of an AI-generated meme to the post, showcasing liquor bottle ‘Hormuz Single Malt Scotch Whisky’.

Social media reaction A user wrote, “It might be more expensive then Oil.”

Another user joked, “I tried to get hold of it but it's already stolen.”

A third user quipped, “I'm also stuck around Hormuz.. please take me with you when you open Hormuz....”

A fourth comment read, “I hope the warring people need it more than anything else to have some sense instilled.”

A fifth user stated, “You are the only one serious about opening Hormuz.”

Why is reopening of Strait of Hormuz important? After the latest round of talks on peace agreement wrapped up in Switzerland., US and Iranian officials signaled constructive progress. With reports indicating a pause in hostilities in Lebanon, the two nations are looking forward to secure a long-term agreement to end the conflict that began on 28 February and resume trade flows through the gulf Strait, critical waterway which controls about 20 percent of global oil and gas export.

Since Brent crude prices closely track the developments around the Strait, oil prices edged lower on Tuesday to trade below $78 a barrel after falling more than 3% on Monday. The United States granted Iran a 60-day sanctions waiver following the initial round of peace negotiations which permits the sale of some Iranian oil and petroleum products.

Positive sentiment flooded the market after Washington suspended sanctions on Iranian oil and US Vice President JD Vance called the negotiations a “very good foundation”. “There is still a long road ahead in negotiations, and the market may be pricing in a surplus before it arrives, just as it priced in a deficit before barrels were actually lost,” Bloomberg quoted CIBC Private wealth managing director and senior energy trader, Rebecca Babin. She added, “Crude has a habit of overshooting.”

Also Read | Crude oil prices rebound after selloff, progress on Strait of Hormuz flows await

According to Iran's state media, working groups will be set up on nuclear issues and sanctions. While Washington demands an unconditional reopening of Hormuz to marine traffic, Tehran pushes back against it. "The Strait of Hormuz will never return to its pre-war conditions and will be administered by the Islamic Republic of Iran, in accordance with international law," Iran's state media quoted chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf as saying.