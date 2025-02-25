A Reddit user alleged that a Swiggy delivery partner tried to sexually harass him. In the post, the 24-year-old man from Bengaluru claimed the delivery partner made inappropriate comments about him.

The user was sending keys through Swiggy Genie when the incident occurred.

The post read, “So I had to send keys to my flatmate as I was at my friends flats. The swiggy genie guy came and I gave the package. He waited for 10 seconds and I was just standing there. He asked for OTP and I checked my phone and said no OTP is given. ”

Following this, the delivery person made an inappropriate comment.

"Then he again waited for like 5-10 seconds and says verbatim "can I s*** your c***?"….. I just said no because I was quite take aback," the user wrote.

His friends advised him to take back the package as the delivery person did not seem safe. Hence, the user took back the package.

Complaint to Swiggy The user also complained to Swiggy, who claimed that the delivery person was from Rapido. Swiggy Genie has a partnership with Rapido.

The user responded to Swiggy and said, "I booked on Swiggy Genie, so he's from Swiggy Genie. And I don't know," and they said, “Sorry, sir, for your inconvenience. I have booked another pickup for your package (sic).”

The Reddit user further demanded Swiggy Genie to make sure that the delivery person is removed.

“Imagine if this person reached a girls house? FYI I'm big, but imagine if this was some women's house? Then she said she has filed a complaint against the person and they'll make sure he's removed. But I'm not sure if that'll actually happen (sic),” the post read.

What did Swiggy do? The Reddit user further shared an update from Swiggy.

“They have blacklisted the delivery person from both Swiggy and Rapido. The initial call operator is going through re-training to better handle such cases,” the user wrote.

Social media users react Several social media have expressed concerns over the incident and asked the user to take stringent action against the delivery person.

One of the users commented, “If you have evidence of the act you can file a complaint against the person.”'

“This is damn scary for kids at home sometimes receiving deliveries for us,” another added.

One of the users said, “Please take this on LinkedIn. Email ceo and tell I will take action against you. This is just scary and disgusting.”